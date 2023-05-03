Prioritising self-care for mental well-being and productivity in South Africa

According to Bateleur's previous Vantage Point survey, 43% of people who classify themselves as unhappy worry about their mental health, depression, and anxiety.
The latest Vantage Point survey shows that only 10% of South Africans currently see a mental health professional. This may be due to several factors, such as the cost of seeing a mental health professional, limited access to mental health professionals, or the perceived stigma associated with seeking help.
Maintaining a positive state of mind is believed by many of the respondents to be bolstered by the following, according to the latest survey:
However, while therapy and medication can be essential for mental health support, self-therapy, or self-care, is growing in popularity among South Africans.
Self-care aims to maintain physical health, reduce stress, maintain good mental health, and cultivate healthy relationships. Prioritising self-care can be challenging as people often prioritise others' needs over their own, leading to burnout and compromised well-being. However, taking time for oneself is not selfish, but instead can improve overall mood and positively impact relationships with others. Self-care has additional benefits, such as reducing burnout and enhancing self-esteem.
It is a common misconception that self-care activities should occur outside business hours. However, integrating self-care into the workday can be more beneficial for productivity. Chronic workplace stress negatively affects employees' and employers' health and well-being, leading to decreased productivity, increased burnout, more sick days, poor judgment, and less teamwork and collaboration.
Intellect (2022) reports high employee disengagement and burnout, highlighting the need for a workplace culture promoting self-care. Managers can lead by example in creating a culture that promotes their team's mental well-being, including not scheduling meetings during lunch breaks, not scheduling meetings or calling team members after hours, and not expecting replies to emails outside work hours.
In conclusion, prioritising self-care is crucial for mental well-being and productivity in South Africa. By adopting self-care practices and promoting a workplace culture, individuals and organisations can improve overall health and well-being.