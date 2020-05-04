Cipla and partners launch 'The Lockline' because laughter can be the best medicine

Many South Africans were hoping to wake up on 1 May 2020 to the end of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, they may decide to do a little morning exercise before 9am and then catch a new short-form comedy show called The Lockline, a collaboration between Cipla, Both Worlds Pictures and some of South Africa's top comedians.

The show features Sipumziwe 'Pags' Lucwaba and Lihle Msimang as life coaches offering wisdom and sharing coping methods with callers and famous faces, such as Khanyi Mbau, Graham Smith, Ntando Duma or Lasizwe to name a few, dropping in to add their voices and chaos to the 'counselling' on offer.Karen Jeynes, head of development at Both Worlds and co-writer of the series, said: "For actors, comedians and writers, like for all South Africans, the lockdown has flipped everything upside down. We are very happy to partner with Cipla and Humanz to pour some of our own frustrations into a comedy web series, and we hope viewers will laugh along with us at the bizarre new world we're living in."The show ends on a more serious note with a call-out to a free 24/7 mental health helpline (0800 456 789) started by Cipla in partnership with Sadag (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)."The current reality has been difficult for many South Africans and we wanted to drive awareness around the mental health impact of it, as well as provide a solution to those who need it. While laughter can definitely help a lot, people also sometimes need real help from a real professional, which is why we set up this free helpline," added Cipla CEO Paul Miller.You can call the Cipla-Sadag 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789 or via WhatsApp on 076 882 2775 between 9am - 5pm.is available on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @TheLockLine.Watch the first episode now: