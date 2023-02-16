OptiSmile enhances dental care through digitalisation

High-resolution digital photography and dental microscopes

To accurately diagnose and create an effective treatment plan, OptiSmile specialists are replacing the tiny round mirrors used to examine the inside of your mouth with intra-oral high-resolution digital SLR cameras and using a Leica dental microscope. Both these are invaluable tools that help detect even the smallest hairline cavities and other unseen issues.

3D digital x-rays

To provide advanced smile rehabilitations, implant and restorative cases, OptiSmile uses the Orthophos 3D X-ray. By stitching thousands of pictures together, the Orthophos can generate 3D images of your teeth, soft tissue, nerve pathways and bone in a single scan. It can also upload your image immediately to our computers using special software, allowing you to view them with us or share them with our other specialists.

Intraoral scanning

There is no longer any need for patients to bite into an unpleasant gooey substance until it hardens to get an impression of their teeth. Dental professionals can now assess your oral health and design crowns, veneers, and implants using Computer-aided design(CAD)/ Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology and intraoral scanning. Prostheses are then either milled out of solid material or 3D printed, helping speed up the process and save patients' time.

Digital adjustment of braces

With Invisalign's latest technology, your dentist can customise your orthodontic treatment with a 3D visual. By combining the software with input from your doctor, algorithms calculate the perfect adjustment for every tooth, so you spend less time in the chair.

“OptiSmile is a believer in technology for the benefit of the patient. We continue to invest in the latest technology to make our patients more comfortable and get quicker and better results. This is my 40th year in practice, and I am amazed by how rapidly digital dentistry is growing. We’re at the forefront of digital dentistry and will be announcing some revolutionary developments from Align Technology in the coming months” - Dr. Clifford Yudelman

OptiSmile is the premier Invisalign Provider practice in South Africa, with four registered Invisalign Providers, treating more patients than anywhere else.

Contact information

Website: http://optismile.co.za/



Call 087 702 6886

