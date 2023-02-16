Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OptiSmileUniversity of PretoriaStoneIntercareBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dentistry Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


OptiSmile enhances dental care through digitalisation

16 Feb 2023
Issued by: OptiSmile
Digital smile design sets OptiSmile apart from other dental practices. They use front-end technology to provide more precise diagnostics and treatment planning. Below are a few ways Dr. Clifford Yudelman and his team at OptiSmile use dental technology to make visits faster, safer, more comfortable, and more reliable for their patients than ever before.
OptiSmile enhances dental care through digitalisation

High-resolution digital photography and dental microscopes

To accurately diagnose and create an effective treatment plan, OptiSmile specialists are replacing the tiny round mirrors used to examine the inside of your mouth with intra-oral high-resolution digital SLR cameras and using a Leica dental microscope. Both these are invaluable tools that help detect even the smallest hairline cavities and other unseen issues.

3D digital x-rays

To provide advanced smile rehabilitations, implant and restorative cases, OptiSmile uses the Orthophos 3D X-ray. By stitching thousands of pictures together, the Orthophos can generate 3D images of your teeth, soft tissue, nerve pathways and bone in a single scan. It can also upload your image immediately to our computers using special software, allowing you to view them with us or share them with our other specialists.

Intraoral scanning

There is no longer any need for patients to bite into an unpleasant gooey substance until it hardens to get an impression of their teeth. Dental professionals can now assess your oral health and design crowns, veneers, and implants using Computer-aided design(CAD)/ Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology and intraoral scanning. Prostheses are then either milled out of solid material or 3D printed, helping speed up the process and save patients' time.

Digital adjustment of braces

With Invisalign's latest technology, your dentist can customise your orthodontic treatment with a 3D visual. By combining the software with input from your doctor, algorithms calculate the perfect adjustment for every tooth, so you spend less time in the chair.

“OptiSmile is a believer in technology for the benefit of the patient. We continue to invest in the latest technology to make our patients more comfortable and get quicker and better results. This is my 40th year in practice, and I am amazed by how rapidly digital dentistry is growing. We’re at the forefront of digital dentistry and will be announcing some revolutionary developments from Align Technology in the coming months” - Dr. Clifford Yudelman

OptiSmile is the premier Invisalign Provider practice in South Africa, with four registered Invisalign Providers, treating more patients than anywhere else.

Contact information

  • Website: http://optismile.co.za/
  • Call 087 702 6886
  • WhatsApp 071 1400 39

    Company description

    We are proud to offer the latest dental technology and procedures at OptiSmile. We offer everything from teeth whitening to dental implants, and always put the needs of our patients first. OptiSmile is Cape Town's premier multi-speciality cosmetic practice. We're not a group of dentists sharing a space or emporium. Instead, we are a united team of professional dentists and hygienists who work to achieve the best oral health and smile for you.

    • NextOptions
    OptiSmile
    Dentist In Cape Town OptiSmile Gives You Freedom to smile, laugh and eat anything.

    Related

    The ABC of dentistry, a non-invasive and fast solution for perfect teeth
    OptiSmileThe ABC of dentistry, a non-invasive and fast solution for perfect teeth20 Jan 2023
    Why dental veneers might not be the best way to brighten your smile
    OptiSmileWhy dental veneers might not be the best way to brighten your smile19 Oct 2022
    OptiSmile announces availability of Invisalign SmileView app in South Africa
    OptiSmileOptiSmile announces availability of Invisalign SmileView app in South Africa9 May 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz