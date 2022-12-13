How to care for your teeth this festive season

The festive season is here, which means parties, late nights out and an abundance of delicious food. Do your teeth and gums a favour and prioritise your dental health before you indulge in all your favourites. OptiSmile dentists offer their five tips for maintaining your oral health this holiday season to avoid unnecessary dental visits in the New Year.

1. Maintain your regular oral health routine

When you've had a long day of socialising, it may be tempting to skip brushing and flossing and go straight to bed, but when you skip brushing and flossing, plaque builds up on your teeth. Maintaining your daily teeth cleaning routine is the best way to protect your teeth from plaque buildup.

2. Be mindful of what and when you eat

You don’t have to compromise on what you eat and drink. It’s the holidays, after all. The key problem isn’t the amount of sugar you consume but the frequency of sweet and acidic snacking. Try to consume sweets and sugary drinks at mealtimes. This is when our saliva production increases and can neutralise the acid in our mouth, help wash away sugars and food particles.

3. Drink in moderation

The sugar content, acidity and dark hues of many alcohols can cause decay and enamel erosion. That’s not the only danger alcohol consumption poses to your dental health, however.

“One thing we see a lot is chips on front teeth caused by a “Gincident” after drinking a little too much bubbly. People have bitten into a fork by mistake or bumped their teeth when drinking beer from a bottle, so take extra care when you’re out having fun so that it doesn’t become a dental emergency.” says Dr Clifford Yudelman.

To combat these negative effects, we recommend drinking in moderation with your main evening meal and don't forget to brush your teeth after drinking alcoholic beverages.

4. Chew sugarless gum

Holiday indulgence can raise your risk of cavities, sugar and plaque buildup. Chewing sugar-free gum can increase your saliva flow, which helps remove sugars and neutralise acids on your teeth.

5. Resolve to see your dentist in the new year

If you haven't seen your dentist or hygienist for a while, make a New Year's resolution to book an appointment with ​​your Cape Town Dentist to look after your teeth and smile.

Contact information

Website: http://optismile.co.za/

Call: 087 702 6886

WhatsApp: 071 1400 39

Company description

OptiSmile proudly offers our patients the latest dental technology and procedures. Whether you’re looking for professional service, a simple cleaning or something more complex, we can help. We specialise in everything from teeth whitening to dental implants, and we always put our patient’s needs first. OptiSmile is the premier multi-speciality cosmetic practice of this kind in Cape Town. We are not an emporium or group of individual dentists sharing space. Instead, we are one united team of professional dentists and hygienists who work to achieve the best oral health and smile for you.