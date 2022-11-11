Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IpsosOptiSmileSkin RenewalStoneBullion PR & CommunicationIntercareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dentistry Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


How OptiSmile eases patients' dental phobia

11 Nov 2022
Issued by: OptiSmile
Our dental professionals at OptiSmile know well that dental anxiety can prevent otherwise diligent and rational people from maintaining a healthy smile. According to this Adult Dental Health Survey, dental fear affects 36% of the population with a further 12% suffering from extreme dental fear. We can't overstate the importance of oral hygiene to your general health.
How OptiSmile eases patients' dental phobia

Below are a few common causes of dental phobia and some ways the team at OptiSmile are working to make visiting the dentist a more comfortable experience.

An explanation of dental phobias and how OptiSmile addresses them.

Fear of pain

Although most dental procedures are painless, many people experience dental anxiety because of a fear of pain. One of the biggest causes of dental phobia is the dreaded injection. Something most patients don’t know is that your skin being pierced is not the cause of that stinging sensation. That’s caused by the anaesthetic being administered too quickly. To combat this, OptiSmile uses the Numbing Wand. A computer-assisted dental injection that ensures your comfort by controlling the flow rate of local anaesthetic.

A sensory overload

Whether it's the whirr of a rotary dental tool or the scraping of plaque from the tooth's surface. The dentist presents sights and sounds that many people would rather skip. An advantage of a OptiSmile, a Cape Town dentist, is that their office overlooks the Atlantic Seaboard, allowing anxious patients to relax in a more comfortable environment. For patients who suffer from dentophobia, OptiSmile offers conscious sedation to help ease the stress and make sure you have as comfortable of an experience as possible.

"Oral sedation with Xanor or Dormicum relieves most severe anxiety. It's safe and simple. Your dentist at OptiSmile is an expert and will advise and prescribe exactly what you need. If you prefer to be treated under "twilight sleep" or conscious sedation, we proudly work hand in hand with several of the most talented and experienced dental anaesthetists in the region." - Dr. Clifford Yudelman

Past unpleasant experiences

A nasty experience in the dental chair is enough to discourage many would-be patients.

Committed to helping patients overcome anxiety, OptiSmile builds trust and uses techniques designed to reduce stress. At OptiSmile, they guarantee fillings against decay, misfitting, or breakage. And with the latest dental technology, OptiSmile can complete procedures faster and help you spend less time in the dentist's chair.

NextOptions
OptiSmile
Dentist In Cape Town OptiSmile Gives You Freedom to smile, laugh and eat anything.

Related

Why dental veneers might not be the best way to brighten your smile
OptiSmileWhy dental veneers might not be the best way to brighten your smile19 Oct 2022
Nurturing nature can go a long way
Nurturing nature can go a long way13 Jan 2015
(Image:Rana2030, via Wikimedia Commons)
By gum! Here are some tips to help keep teeth and gums healthy18 Oct 2010

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz