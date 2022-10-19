Why dental veneers might not be the best way to brighten your smile

The Covid-19 pandemic turned everyone's world upside down. Without warning, many of us traded in our daily commute to the office for remote work and Zoom meetings. Switching from in-person to video meetings gave people an unwelcome opportunity to watch themselves on screen more often than they might like. This placed a massive spotlight on our faces, especially our smiles.

OptiSmile has noticed a surging trend amongst both existing and new patients in our practice. The demand for cosmetic dental treatments from teeth whitening to full smile makeovers is much higher since this 'Zoom Boom'.

The best way to achieve the perfect post-pandemic smile

Although porcelain veneers are popular among the celebrity elite, Instagram influencers, and anyone looking for a straighter, whiter smile, they are not always the best solution for every patient. Veneers will not correct underlying issues, such as an overbite, or underbite. More importantly, they are irreversible. Since getting veneers involves filing down the surface of the tooth, once you get them, the procedure cannot be reversed.

Invisalign and teeth whitening are two non-invasive, long-lasting and discreet ways to straighten your teeth and improve the appearance of your smile.

“Consumers are now more aware than ever before that if they want straight white natural looking teeth, teeth whitening and Invisalign is the most conservative and longest-lasting treatment. The financial cost, as well as the biological cost of drilling away good enamel, is not always necessary” - Dr Clifford Yudelman, founder at OptiSmile

OptiSmile recommends Invisalign in Cape Town as an orthodontic treatment that uses clear, plastic aligners to straighten teeth in one-week increments. Invisalign aligners gently move the teeth to close gaps, reduce crowding, and fix bite alignment issues. It's the best way to change your smile without affecting your day-to-day life.

About OptiSmile

OptiSmile has straightened hundreds of smiles to perfection over the last eight years, right here in Sea Point. The team at OptiSmile can provide you with a beautiful, natural-looking smile that will make you look great and feel even better about yourself. OptiSmile is the premier multi-speciality cosmetic dentistry practice ‌in Cape Town. We are not an emporium or group of individual dentists sharing space. Instead, we are one united team of professional dentists and hygienists who work to achieve the best smile for you.



