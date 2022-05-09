Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

OptiSmile announces availability of Invisalign SmileView app in South Africa

OptiSmile announced the launch of the Invisalign SmileView app in South Africa. SmileView is an online tool for Invisalign Treatment Simulation.

"This is a breakthrough for South African consumers who are considering straightening their teeth with clear active aligners from Invisalign," said Dr Clifford Yudelman, founder and visionary at OptiSmile.



Positive customer impact



SmileView is a computer-generated simulation of how a person's smile might appear after teeth straightening. Potential patients may preview what their new smile and straighter teeth could look like superimposed in their photo. It takes only 60 seconds after taking a smiling selfie picture with SmileView on their iPhone or Android smartphone.



"It's fantastic to see how my smile would look," said a new patient to Robyn Zinman, CEO OptiSmile, "Now I have no hesitation in coming in and getting an iTero scan at OptiSmile to see an accurate smile simulation in person."





SmileView availability



SmileView is available immediately only on the OptiSmile website



Founded in 2015 by





"OptiSmile" is a registered trademark of OPTISMILE INC, a South African company.



"Invisalign", "SmileView", and "iTero" are registered trademarks of ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, a manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and the Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Align Technology just commemorated 25 years of smiles and innovation through doctor-directed care with major milestones including 217K Invisalign trained doctors, 12.8M Invisalign patients, 73K iTero scanners, and 49K Exocad software licenses.



"This is a breakthrough for South African consumers who are considering straightening their teeth with clear active aligners from Invisalign," said Dr Clifford Yudelman, founder and visionary at OptiSmile.SmileView is a computer-generated simulation of how a person's smile might appear after teeth straightening. Potential patients may preview what their new smile and straighter teeth could look like superimposed in their photo. It takes only 60 seconds after taking a smiling selfie picture with SmileView on their iPhone or Android smartphone."It's fantastic to see how my smile would look," said a new patient to Robyn Zinman, CEO OptiSmile, "Now I have no hesitation in coming in and getting an iTero scan at OptiSmile to see an accurate smile simulation in person."SmileView is available immediately only on the OptiSmile website Invisalign Cape Town Page and is free to use.Founded in 2015 by Dr Clifford Yudelman , OptiSmile Advanced Dentistry and Implant Centre is a destination for oral health enhancement, smile rejuvenation and complete restoration. OptiSmile exists to give people the confidence to smile and express themselves openly and is the number one Invisalign Dental Practice in Cape Town.