Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

University of PretoriaMANGO-OMCIpsosOptiSmileSkin RenewalStoneBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Health News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Gates Foundation pledges $7bn for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash

18 Nov 2022
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said it is committing $7bn to Africa over the next four years, as Bill Gates warned that the Ukraine crisis was reducing the amount of aid flowing to the continent.
Source: Reuterss.
Source: Reuterss.

The foundation's pledge, which is up 40% on the amount spent during the previous four years, will target projects tackling hunger, disease, poverty and gender inequality. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, will take the biggest share.

Humanitarian groups in Africa are grappling with the diversion of funding away towards Ukraine, and as Russia's invasion increases goods prices globally, impacting aid operations.

"The European budgets are deeply affected by the Ukraine war and so right now the trend for aid is not to go up," the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Corp told journalists at the University of Nairobi during a visit to Kenya.

"If you take all aid (into Africa) including all climate aid - we'll have a few years where it’ll probably go down."

Kenya and much of East Africa is suffering its worst drought in four decades.

Drought, compounded by conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic, has pushed more than 10 million people in the region "to the very brink of a hunger crisis," the US-based Christian relief group World Vision said this week. The United Nations says it expects famine to be declared in parts of Somalia this year.

Following a meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, Gates said that the Gates Foundation would establish a regional office in Nairobi.

"Our foundation will continue to support solutions in health, agriculture, and other critical areas - and the systems to get them out of the labs and to the people who need them," Gates, who runs the foundation with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, said in a statement.

The Gates Foundation in 2021 gave charitable support of $6.7bn and last week pledged $1.4bn to help the world's smallholder farmers cope with climate change.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Gates Foundation, donor funding

Related

Platform launched to assist African students in Ukraine
Platform launched to assist African students in Ukraine7 Apr 2022
Gates Foundation makes $2.1bn commitment at Generation Equality Forum
Gates Foundation makes $2.1bn commitment at Generation Equality Forum1 Jul 2021
Donor funding to NPA to be managed by approved framework
Donor funding to NPA to be managed by approved framework28 Aug 2019
Taking a fresh look at NPO finance
Taking a fresh look at NPO finance4 Oct 2018
Call to support Feed a Child charity organisation
Call to support Feed a Child charity organisation12 Feb 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz