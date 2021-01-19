Public Health Company news South Africa

Menu

Healthcare Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Compound which protects seaweed shields humans from disease too -- studies

19 Jan 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
An extract of seaweed which protects marine plants from disease has been shown in clinical studies to also help block viruses, prevent infections and inhibit the flu.

The compound, known as fucoidan, is found in the cell walls of brown seaweed and protects the plants from water-borne diseases. It’s also been used for centuries in Chinese traditional medicine for its therapeutic properties.

Fucoidan’s role in helping protect against infections, viruses and the flu has been the subject of extensive research with one recent clinical study in Japan finding that fucoidan helped increase antibody production and improve immunity against flu in 70 volunteers over 60 years old.

“Our study showed a possible adjunctive role of…fucoidan in antibody production in the elderly…it is hoped that the popular seaweeds eaten daily in Japan…will be consumed outside Japan for possible immunopotentiation and for attenuating the burden of infectious disease in the elderly,” said researchers.

A separate Australian study noted that isolated fucoidans had shown to have a range of immune modulating effects and was safe for consumption.

A UK study, meanwhile, found fucoidan – contained in the immune-boosting Imunivar – to be an effective inhibitor of inflammation, helpful in preventing and reducing lung infection in cases of severe flu, and had potential as a nutritional supplement to help manage acute viral respiratory infection. 

Dr Jacquelyn Schultz, a homeopathic practitioner, noted that a recent review had underscored fucoidan’s antioxidant, anti-viral and immunoregulatory effects, adding that the fucoidan in Imunivar had undergone extensive testing, showing its immune-boosting and anti-vital potential.

She urged the public to maintain healthy immunity over the summer months when flu is still prevalent, and particularly given the ongoing Covid pandemic. 

“In addition to consulting a medical professional, I advocate a balanced lifestyle, a healthy diet and taking supplements supported by science, such as fucoidan-rich Imunivar,” she added.

IMUNIVAR™ capsules: Fucoidan 100mg from Undaria pinnatifida (Mekabu) sporophyll (leaf and spores), 12:1. Sugar free.This unregistered medicine has not been evaluated by the SAHPRA for its quality, safety or intended use. References: 1. Hayashi, T, Hayashi K, Kanekiyo K, Ohta Y, Lee J-B. Promising antiviral Glyco-molecules from and edible alga. In: Torrence PF, editor. Combating the Threat of Pandemic Influenza: Drug Discovery. 2. https://www.marinova.com.au/what-is-fucoidan/. 3. Imunivar PIL

Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Related

Leap CommunicationsModify holiday plans and manage Covid stress this festive season - health experts10 Dec 2020
Leap CommunicationsPelvic floor damage affects both men and women and can be treated - urologist27 Aug 2020
Leap CommunicationsWorld Bank-supported loans to retired homeowners now in SA22 Jul 2020
Leap CommunicationsVitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research2 Jul 2020
Leap CommunicationsExpect more buoyancy in affordable housing sector - expert9 Mar 2020
Leap CommunicationsSA's first fully-integrated, mixed-income housing development launches14 Feb 2020
Leap Communications10% weight loss may reverse diabetes - research25 Oct 2019
Leap CommunicationsVitamin D lowers risk of cancer death - study18 Oct 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz