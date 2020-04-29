Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 7th nominee - Doctor Hugo Tempelman

Issued by: The SpaceStation
Through his clinic, Ndlovu Care Group, Hugo is known in the area as a generous and compassionate pillar of hope and strength.

Doctor Hugo Tempelman found his calling in the Moutse Valley area of Limpopo almost 30 years ago. After seeing the need for proper healthcare in the area, he and his wife, Liesje, decided to open a clinic, and in 1994 they mortgaged their own home to fund the build.

What started as a small health clinic, Ndlovu Medical Centre, has since expanded into a Non-Profit-Organisation, the Ndlovu Care Group that addresses healthcare, child and youth needs, WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene), infrastructure support and research for improved community development.


One of the most well-known initiatives to date is the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Started as a sanctuary and healing programme for vulnerable children in the area, the vocal powerhouse group achieved international fame at the 2019 America's Got Talent competition.

Templeman is known by his community as a generous and compassionate pillar of hope and strength. He has been given a Zulu name 'Hlanganani' by the people of Moutse, which means “he who brings people together”. Templeman views this is a great honour because he believes that’s what he has been trying to do for the past 30 years.

https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/Dr-Hugo-Tempelman/index.html

Nominate the pharmacist or healthcare professional in your community making a real difference

Your nominee also stands a chance to win an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend an international healthcare conference of their choosing all expenses paid. They will also have the chance to pay-it-forward and donate R25,000 to the registered charity of their choice.

PLUS you can stand a chance to win R5000 just by nominating the person whose acts of kindness and bravery you think deserve recognition.

For more information visit https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html.

Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.

