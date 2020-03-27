The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 4th nominee registered Nurse Dudu Ndlovu

Dudu Ndlovu is a registered nurse at Port Shepstone Regional Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. She works predominantly in the Thuthuzela Care Centre unit of the hospital which deals with cases of rape victims.



Ndlovu is known for her kindness, passion and dedication to spreading awareness around reporting rapes, particularly to the youth and community.



From going out into the community and the schools to share information about the centre and what they do to informing the public on how to go about reporting rape cases, Ndlovu always makes an impact. Her motivational spirit has also inspired young people in the area to go back to school to complete their education.



From educating the community on the importance of reporting rape to inspiring students to stay in school, watch Ndlovu's uplifting story.







Nominate the pharmacist or healthcare professional in your community making a real difference.



Your nominee also stands a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend an international healthcare conference of their choosing all expenses paid. They will also have the chance to pay-it-forward and donate R25,000 to the registered charity of their choice.



Plus you can stand a chance to win R5,000 just by nominating the person whose acts of kindness and bravery you think deserve recognition.



For more information, visit



Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.



Ndlovu is known for her kindness, passion and dedication to spreading awareness around reporting rapes, particularly to the youth and community.From going out into the community and the schools to share information about the centre and what they do to informing the public on how to go about reporting rape cases, Ndlovu always makes an impact. Her motivational spirit has also inspired young people in the area to go back to school to complete their education.Your nominee also stands a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend an international healthcare conference of their choosing all expenses paid. They will also have the chance to pay-it-forward and donateto the registered charity of their choice.you can stand a chance to winjust by nominating the person whose acts of kindness and bravery you think deserve recognition.For more information, visit https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.

Related

News