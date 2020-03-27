The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 4th nominee registered Nurse Dudu Ndlovu

Dudu Ndlovu is a registered nurse at Port Shepstone Regional Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. She works predominantly in the Thuthuzela Care Centre unit of the hospital which deals with cases of rape victims.
Ndlovu is known for her kindness, passion and dedication to spreading awareness around reporting rapes, particularly to the youth and community.
From going out into the community and the schools to share information about the centre and what they do to informing the public on how to go about reporting rape cases, Ndlovu always makes an impact. Her motivational spirit has also inspired young people in the area to go back to school to complete their education.
