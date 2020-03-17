The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 2nd nominee Pharmacist Phillip Jordaan

Pharmacist Philip Jordaan saw the need and potential of bringing pharmacies to the townships and rural areas to help people get better and convenient access to medical assistance.







Get a closer look into the shipping container pharmacy that brings medicines closer to people and changes lives.







The registered NPO Pharmacist Philip Jordaan is nominating is Ithuseng Disabled Centre.



Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.



