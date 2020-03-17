The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 2nd nominee Pharmacist Phillip Jordaan

Pharmacist Philip Jordaan saw the need and potential of bringing pharmacies to the townships and rural areas to help people get better and convenient access to medical assistance.
This inspired him to branch out on his own and kick start the pilot pharmacy Kgubetswana just outside of Clarens in the Free State. The pharmacy is a community pharmacy that operates from a re-purposed shipping container as the ground offered little to no reality for a brick and mortar structure to be built.
Get a closer look into the shipping container pharmacy that brings medicines closer to people and changes lives.
The registered NPO Pharmacist Philip Jordaan is nominating is Ithuseng Disabled Centre.
