The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 2nd nominee Pharmacist Phillip Jordaan

Issued by: The SpaceStation
Pharmacist Philip Jordaan saw the need and potential of bringing pharmacies to the townships and rural areas to help people get better and convenient access to medical assistance.
This inspired him to branch out on his own and kick start the pilot pharmacy Kgubetswana just outside of Clarens in the Free State. The pharmacy is a community pharmacy that operates from a re-purposed shipping container as the ground offered little to no reality for a brick and mortar structure to be built.


Get a closer look into the shipping container pharmacy that brings medicines closer to people and changes lives.



The registered NPO Pharmacist Philip Jordaan is nominating is Ithuseng Disabled Centre.

Nominate the pharmacist or healthcare professional in your community making a real difference.

Your nominee also stands a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend an international healthcare conference of their choosing all expenses paid. They will also have the chance to pay-it-forward and donate R25,000 to the registered charity of their choice.

PLUS you can stand a chance to win R5,000 just by nominating the person whose acts of kindness and bravery you think deserve recognition.

For more information visit https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html.

Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
