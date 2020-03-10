Public Health Company news South Africa

The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 1st nominee of the week Dr Liana Roodt

Issued by: The SpaceStation
Doctor Liana Roodt found her calling in changing the lives of breast cancer patients. After witnessing the saddening, stretched out and complicated hoops cancer patients in the public health sector had to jump through for treatment, Dr Roodt felt that something needed to be done to help these patients. This is when she founded the NGO Project Flamingo as a means to alleviate the waiting time and trauma of seeking cancer treatment in the public health sector. She aims to not only reduce the surgical waiting time for patients but also offer them psychological support during the treatment process.

Watch as some of her clients share the emotional stories of how Dr Liana Roodt and her incredible initiative has changed and saved their lives.



The Sponsors of Brave is calling on all South Africans to nominate their local pharmacists, nurses or doctors so that their stories can be told. The Sponsors of Brave campaign will feature 12 phenomenal stories on the heroes of healthcare. Guest judges for the campaign include Health24 editor Bevan Lakay, Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts, Afternoon Express presenter Jeannie D and managing editor for 24.com’s Brand Studio, Andrea Firth. One primary healthcare worker will win an educational grant to attend an international medical conference, as well as R25,000 towards their chosen charity.

News24 launches The Sponsors of Brave in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC

News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC is spearheading a campaign looking for the ordinary South African healthcare providers including pharmacists, nurses and doctors doing extraordinary work in their communities...

Issued by The SpaceStation 17 Feb 2020


For more information on how to nominate your local community pharmacist, nurse or healthcare worker and to stand a chance to win R5,000 go to https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html.

Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Contact
