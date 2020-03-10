The Sponsors of Brave campaign - 1st nominee of the week Dr Liana Roodt

Doctor Liana Roodt found her calling in changing the lives of breast cancer patients. After witnessing the saddening, stretched out and complicated hoops cancer patients in the public health sector had to jump through for treatment, Dr Roodt felt that something needed to be done to help these patients. This is when she founded the NGO Project Flamingo as a means to alleviate the waiting time and trauma of seeking cancer treatment in the public health sector. She aims to not only reduce the surgical waiting time for patients but also offer them psychological support during the treatment process.



Watch as some of her clients share the emotional stories of how Dr Liana Roodt and her incredible initiative has changed and saved their lives.The Sponsors of Brave is calling on all South Africans to nominate their local pharmacists, nurses or doctors so that their stories can be told. The Sponsors of Brave campaign will feature 12 phenomenal stories on the heroes of healthcare. Guest judges for the campaign includeeditor Bevan Lakay,presenter Derek Watts,presenter Jeannie D and managing editor for 24.com ’s Brand Studio, Andrea Firth. One primary healthcare worker will win an educational grant to attend an international medical conference, as well as R25,000 towards their chosen charity.For more information on how to nominate your local community pharmacist, nurse or healthcare worker and to stand a chance to win R5,000 go to https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities they serve.

