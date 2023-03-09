What business problems does RevOps solve?

SaaS growth is no longer a funnel - it's a flywheel. The flywheel consists of setting people up, activating them, engaging them and referring them to restart the entire process. As a business grows, it becomes harder and at the same time more critical to adopt processes that keep the company working towards the same goals; if one area breaks - it can quickly get in the way of the effectiveness of the rest. This is where Revenue Operations, or RevOps, comes in.

Q: What does RevOps do?

A: The role of RevOps is to help B2B companies maximise their revenue potential. A well-established RevOps workflow helps demolish silos between departments to align them all – customer service, marketing and salespeople. In that way, revenue operations is refining customer journeys to ensure that potential leads become long-term customers.

Q: What size companies have a separate RevOps team?

A: Depends on the operation and what you’re trying to achieve. Smaller, more agile companies, for example, may not have the resources to hire multiple roles in a RevOps team framework; however, they can take steps towards overall team alignment by establishing an internal RevOps committee formed by leaders within the different go-to-market (GTM) departments.

This way conversations and decisions can be focused around overall company goals, and initiatives can be planned and executed based on shared understanding between teams.

Medium to large-sized organisations with more resources available towards growth will want to take steps toward building a dedicated RevOps team and consider widening the mandate to include ownership of business insights, tools and processes, or training and enablement alongside general operational ownership.

Typically, medium-sized businesses will begin by hiring for roles attached to specific teams (Sales Operations, Marketing Operations, etc.) However, it’s important to ensure that these roles are moving in parallel with your internal RevOps committee to prevent the silos from forming within the business.

Larger organisations, and organisations with more complex needs or hierarchies, will want to hire a Revenue Operations leader or executive to sit alongside the executives of other teams to foster alignment, drive strategic conversations, and own and champion any RevOps-related initiatives across the business.

This may require some internal restructuring, but it is important to bring staff, process, and knowledge together under one operational umbrella that is fully aligned with the wider company goals.

Q: How is this different from a modern marketing team with a cross-functional growth team targeting improvements at each stage of the customer lifecycle?

A: Focused RevOps function leads to a consistent message across the whole organization.

Q: Do you think that every scaleup needs to employ this discipline at the start and then avoid siloed conflict at a later stage?

A: Revenue Operations is a framework to aid in the growth of your business, so the earlier this framework is considered, the easier it will be to align your internal resources, which reduces the friction when the time comes to scale fast. The earlier you can justify, the quicker you can scale. Get the right people in to help you run faster.

Q: Most common RevOps challenges you have seen?

Revenue Operations was created in order to help businesses close the gap between go-to-market teams so that they can work together seamlessly to attract, engage and retain customers. The goal of RevOps is to streamline processes, clean up data, and break down silos between departments so that everyone is working towards common objectives.

If your business doesn’t have a Revenue Operations function yet, now is the time to start thinking about implementing one as it will be crucial for your organisation’s long-term success. Join our webinar now where we discuss this topic in more detail.



