EF, a Blend360 EMEA company, rated best in world class customer satisfaction

EF, A Blend360 EMEA company, a leading provider of data science and customer experience solutions, announced today that they have been rated as best in world class customer satisfaction in all areas of client and digital strategic services.

ClearlyRated, the company who conducted the client survey, was appointed to rate satisfaction and service quality. This score, called Net Promoter Score or NPS, is used to compare companies to respective industries including Strategic Management Consulting and Digital Customer Experience.

EF, a Blend360 EMEA company, scored a NPS of +75.9, double the +36 average score of its peer group in strategic management consulting for digital client experience. This puts the EMEA division in an elite class as an industry leader based on ratings provided by their clients. This also proves that the overwhelming majority of the company’s client base would recommend their strategic insight and digital support services to their peers.

“We are happy to achieve these ratings this year, but our work is never done. We are encouraged to continue to raise the bar as we look to grow the solutions offering and expand our capabilities in the region. A big thanks to our employees and their outstanding commitment to deliver results for our clients,” says Jos Caelers, CEO of EF, Blend360 EMEA.

Clients had plenty of praise for EF, a Blend360 EMEA company – see below for just a few highlights:

“Throughout our engagement – the past and current team are all very supportive and very well integrated within our business as our own team members ensuring that the business requirements are met on a timely manner – no matter what the task/requirement is – they do it with a smile.”

– Customer Success director, Property Holding Group

“Going the extra mile and really thinking from the client perspective.”

– Senior data director, leading manufacturing and production company, NL



