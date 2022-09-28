Smoke Customer Intelligence attains B-BBEE Level 1 rating

Smoke Customer Intelligence is proud to announce that we have achieved a B-BBEE (broad-based Black economic empowerment) Level 1 status. This achievement highlights our dedication to sustainable transformation and empowerment in South Africa.

"We are delighted to have attained a Level 1 B-BBEE status," says Werner Visagie, GM, Finance and Compliance, Smoke CI. “We are fully committed to our role of empowerment as a South African organisation and view it as an integral part of our overall business strategy, rather than a standalone plan or tickbox item.”

BEE (Black economic empowerment) is a racially inclusive initiative put forth by the South African government to equalise opportunities and redress historic inequalities. B-BBEE provides the legal framework for the implementation of BEE and aims to accelerate the involvement of black people in the economy.

“The entire Smoke CI team is responsible for B-BBEE, which ensures meaningful transformation at every level of the company. It is a culture that we have adopted where we all work towards a common goal,” continues Visagie. “We endeavour to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and run end-to-end skills development and leadership programmes. These programmes afford previously disadvantaged South Africans with the opportunity to learn new skills and to grow, both personally and professionally. We also work closely with our supplier and enterprise development partners to support them in strengthening their businesses.”

“We are pleased that the realisation of a Level 1 B-BBEE rating will add further value and tangible benefits to our clients, particularly when it comes to preferential procurement requirements,” says Sarah Lubbe, head of Client at Smoke CI. “This accolade proves that we consistently aim to provide all stakeholders with the best service, and as the only local Voice of the Customer provider to attain a Level 1 rating, it serves to underscore our importance within the local CX market.”

Although we have achieved the highest possible level under the B-BBEE rating structure, we will continue to focus on improving our efforts as a responsible business, benefiting our staff, clients, and the greater South African community.

