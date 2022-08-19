Spring 2022 Maximizer release delivers new Interactions tab, and more

With the spring 2022 release of Maximizer, we have made it simpler to manage customer interactions including all your calls, emails, chat, SMS, and meetings by consolidating them in the new Interactions tab.
Important: Notes and documents will still be found in their respective tabs. However saved emails will no longer be displayed in the Documents tab and will now be available in the Interactions tab.
The new Interactions feature delivers so much more:
And there is even more in the latest release…
For more details regarding this release please view our comprehensive release notes or our new features guide:
Release notes
New Features guide