    Spring 2022 Maximizer release delivers new Interactions tab, and more

    19 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Maximizer Software
    New Interactions tab means all your customer communications are now in one place.

    With the spring 2022 release of Maximizer, we have made it simpler to manage customer interactions including all your calls, emails, chat, SMS, and meetings by consolidating them in the new Interactions tab.

    Spring 2022 Maximizer release delivers new Interactions tab, and more

    Important:

    Notes and documents will still be found in their respective tabs. However saved emails will no longer be displayed in the Documents tab and will now be available in the Interactions tab.

    The new Interactions feature delivers so much more:

    • Set default values, representative of shared values of fields, for interactions as well as emails
    • Add default and custom interaction types from under the Interactions tab
    • View additional interactions detail by selecting additional columns under the Interactions tab
    • New report called the Consolidated Interactions report that contains interactions associated with all users to give a complete view of the customer communications.
    Spring 2022 Maximizer release delivers new Interactions tab, and more

    And there is even more in the latest release…

    • Advanced Search just got more powerful allowing you to use Interactions as search qualifiers to look for records in the Address Book, Leads, Opportunities, and Customer Service modules
    • Additional accessibility support is available in the Address Book and the Add Hotlist Task
    • New capability for creating recurring appointments that occur in multiple weekday times

    For more details regarding this release please view our comprehensive release notes or our new features guide:
    Release notes
    New Features guide

    Maximizer Software
    Maximizer Software Ltd are the leading provider of proven and affordable customer relationship management for sales, marketing and customer service, and being the No 1 player in the Mobile CRM market.

