MO Agency awarded HubSpot diamond partner status

Diamond status recognises that a HubSpot partner agency exhibits exceptional client management and client retention. It indicates that the partner agency is an exceptional solution provider on marketing automation, inbound marketing and CRM
strategy.
As the highest tiered South African owned HubSpot partner agency, MO Agency is spearheading the growth of HubSpot CRM and marketing technology in Africa. This position in the HubSpot ecosystem means more access to HubSpot executives and product teams based in Europe and the Americas for the agency and its HubSpot clients.What is HubSpot?
Originally known for its superior marketing automation and blogging technology, HubSpot is now rapidly moving into the CRM space. HubSpot's free CRM has become the core of its product offering, which now includes Marketing, Sales, Service, CMS, and CRM products. By using a CRM to tie all these solutions together, HubSpot can manage the entire customer experience in one system.
HubSpot calls each part of their product offering a Hub. There are four Hubs tied together with the HubSpot free CRM.HubSpot Marketing Hub
The original core product and the class leader in this segment, HubSpot Marketing Hub allows the user to manage social, content, marketing automation, chatbots, landing pages, forms and more from one place.HubSpot Sales Hub
Sales Hub enhances the free CRM giving it more advanced features like multiple deal pipelines, sales automation, lead notifications and lead rotation. HubSpot Service Hub
The Service Hub manages support tickets and live support chat on the website. It also provides knowledge base functionality and AI tools for supporting customers efficiently and in many cases, without human contact. HubSpot CMS Hub
For users of multiple Hubs, the final step is to pull their website into the HubSpot CMS platform. Doing this allows the entire customer-facing digital ecosystem to be managed from one place. It also offers functionality like dynamic content based on contact information in the CRM to move leads to close faster. HubSpot Free CRM
HubSpot's freemium model has been very successful, and well over 100,000 companies are using the free CRM to manage company contacts and sales pipelines. The fully functional CRM is the best free CRM solution available, and upgrade to a paid HubSpot solution is optional, but not inevitable.