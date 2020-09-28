Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

MO Agency awarded HubSpot diamond partner status

28 Sep 2020
By: Luke Marthinusen, Issued by: MO Agency
HubSpot has recognised MO Agency as the most successful South African-owned HubSpot partner and assigned the company diamond status.

Diamond status recognises that a HubSpot partner agency exhibits exceptional client management and client retention. It indicates that the partner agency is an exceptional solution provider on marketing automation, inbound marketing and CRM strategy.

As the highest tiered South African owned HubSpot partner agency, MO Agency is spearheading the growth of HubSpot CRM and marketing technology in Africa. This position in the HubSpot ecosystem means more access to HubSpot executives and product teams based in Europe and the Americas for the agency and its HubSpot clients.

What is HubSpot?

Originally known for its superior marketing automation and blogging technology, HubSpot is now rapidly moving into the CRM space. HubSpot's free CRM has become the core of its product offering, which now includes Marketing, Sales, Service, CMS, and CRM products. By using a CRM to tie all these solutions together, HubSpot can manage the entire customer experience in one system.

HubSpot calls each part of their product offering a Hub. There are four Hubs tied together with the HubSpot free CRM.

HubSpot Marketing Hub

The original core product and the class leader in this segment, HubSpot Marketing Hub allows the user to manage social, content, marketing automation, chatbots, landing pages, forms and more from one place.

HubSpot Sales Hub

Sales Hub enhances the free CRM giving it more advanced features like multiple deal pipelines, sales automation, lead notifications and lead rotation.

HubSpot Service Hub

The Service Hub manages support tickets and live support chat on the website. It also provides knowledge base functionality and AI tools for supporting customers efficiently and in many cases, without human contact.

HubSpot CMS Hub

For users of multiple Hubs, the final step is to pull their website into the HubSpot CMS platform. Doing this allows the entire customer-facing digital ecosystem to be managed from one place. It also offers functionality like dynamic content based on contact information in the CRM to move leads to close faster.

HubSpot Free CRM

HubSpot's freemium model has been very successful, and well over 100,000 companies are using the free CRM to manage company contacts and sales pipelines. The fully functional CRM is the best free CRM solution available, and upgrade to a paid HubSpot solution is optional, but not inevitable.

Luke Marthinusen's articles

About Luke Marthinusen

I'm the founder of MO Agency, a CRM, Sales and Marketing technology consultancy. We enable businesses with digital tools and best practices to improve operational efficiency, increase sales leads, and retain and upsell current clients by knowing them better. MO Agency is a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency.
MO AgencyMO Agency is a sales and marketing technology consultancy. We enable businesses with digital tools and best practices to improve operational efficiency, increase sales, and retain and upsell current clients.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Hubspot, CRM

Related

Ole!ConnectIntegrating data, technology and content: The Ole!Connect way27 Jul 2020
MeltwaterMeltwater Digital Summit - PR meets marketing6 Jul 2020
Digital KungfuDigital Kungfu's CRM Zen reveals the state of customer relationships for technology businesses2 Jul 2020
Digital KungfuDigital Kungfu is helping businesses to mine their existing CRM data for gold1 Jul 2020
#FutureFitYourself: Could sentiment analysis be the magic wand for understanding the contemporary consumer?5 Sep 2019
Click this! Email marketing myths, debunked!3 Sep 2019
Do you know what your customers want their customers to experience?3 Sep 2019
6 ways to win with CX8 Feb 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz