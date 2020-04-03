Service matters, now more than ever before

While procuring equipment is often the first step in a relationship between customers and suppliers, after-sales support and rapid response to breakdowns is what will bind relationships and create long-term trust and loyalty.

To do this, service level agreements (SLAs) are ideal for guaranteeing harmonious relationships between customers and service providers because they define what is expected from both parties.



SLAs are standard to Pyrotec PackMark’s operational activities. They define its service levels, as well as how repairs and service is monitored, evaluated and measured. “Our SLAs outline sustainable service levels that don’t compromise on quality and timescales, while also providing for flexibility and unplanned problems,” notes Pyrotec PackMark’s general manager, Brandon Pearce.



“We also offer assistance through our toll-free technical support helpline (0800 202 574), which is available 24/7/365 for all technical queries relating to our machines,” Pearce points out.



“Having an SLA in place reduces the number of breakdowns experienced in equipment, which reduces downtime and waste. Because regular service visits are scheduled, wearing parts are identified and replaced before they fail, meaning that equipment lasts longer and performs optimally at all times,” explains Pearce.



About Pyrotec



Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by the managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit



