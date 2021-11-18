Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Leap CommunicationsOptimize AgencyBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Nutrition Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Plant-based diet good for men's sexual health - new studies

18 Nov 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
Following a healthy plant-based diet impacts positively on men's health, including helping lower the chance of erectile dysfunction (ED) and the risk of prostate cancer, three new studies show.
Plant-based diet good for men's sexual health - new studiesPlant-based diet good for men's sexual health - new studiesPlant-based diet good for men's sexual health - new studies

The latest research, published in the US Journal of Urology, studied more than 47,000 men on varying diets over a 28-year period. They concluded that plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer and a decreased chance of ED.

Study author, Dr Stacy Loeb, said: “These three studies show that dietary interventions can make positive impacts for overall health, as well as specific urologic conditions faced by millions of men. Increased consumption of a healthy plant-based diet has significant benefits for urologic and sexual health.”

"And we believe (plant-based diets) should be recommended for men who are concerned about the risks of prostate cancer," Loeb added.

Another study author Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy added: “We are on the cusp of figuring out how healthy living with decreased animal protein and more of a plant-based diet with more vegetables and fruits is not just better for your heart but also good for men's health conditions, including sex life and testosterone levels.”

International health expert, Maria Ascencao
International health expert, Maria Ascencao
International health expert, Maria Ascencao, said research shows that men are more likely to choose red meat, poultry and bread over fruits and vegetables which may lead to a lack of key nutrients. “Studies show that a diet rich in nutritious foods and low in processed and refined foods with high sugars is not only associated with reduced ED and prostate cancer risk but also has many other health benefits.”

In addition to a healthy diet, Ascencao suggests exercising regularly, managing stress and selecting high quality supplements with proven absorption, including:
  • Purest Omega 3, a leading potent omega 3 supplement which may help improve heart and brain health and lower the risk of chronic disease.
  • Biomax Magnesium, a highly absorbable magnesium supplement which may help to improve blood pressure, bone and heart health.
  • Origine 8, an innovative SA green tea extract, shown to help protect against free radicals and reduce the risk of chronic disease.
  • Biomax Vitamin C Liposomal for improved health and immunity.


NextOptions
Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
Read more: erectile dysfunction, Maria Ascencao, plant-based diet, Coyne Healthcare

Related

Obese or not, losing weight may reverse diabetes for all - study
Leap CommunicationsObese or not, losing weight may reverse diabetes for all - study4 Nov 2021
Women hardest hit by Covid, must protect themselves: health experts
Leap CommunicationsWomen hardest hit by Covid, must protect themselves: health experts30 Aug 2021
Vulnerable SA community gets free immune booster to help fight Covid
Leap CommunicationsVulnerable SA community gets free immune booster to help fight Covid14 Jul 2020
Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research
Leap CommunicationsVitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research2 Jul 2020
Vitamin D lowers risk of cancer death - study
Leap CommunicationsVitamin D lowers risk of cancer death - study18 Oct 2019
Women to get free vitamin D from 'pay what you can' doctor
Leap CommunicationsWomen to get free vitamin D from 'pay what you can' doctor25 Sep 2019
Eat green 2018: Sustainable consumption, plant-based foods the order of the day
Eat green 2018: Sustainable consumption, plant-based foods the order of the day19 Jan 2018
Image Supplied
Plant-based diet a mega 2018 trend. Restaurants need to adapt and diversify13 Nov 2017

News


Show more
Let's do Biz