Vanessa Ascencao

The US study by Helfgott Research Institute and published in Impact Journals LLC provided recommendations on diet, sleep, exercise, relaxation, supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients to 40 healthy males between 50 and 72 over an eight-week period. The results showed a biological age reduction of over three years in all participants.Researchers noted that since ageing was the primary driver of chronic disease, the results of the study were significant in the goal to slow down ageing and live healthier and longer.Lead study author Dr Kara Fitzgerald said: "The combined intervention programme was designed to target a specific biological mechanism called DNA methylation, and in particular the DNA methylation patterns... identified as highly predictive of biological age."DNA methylation patterns, which track the accumulation of damage and loss of function to cells, tissues, and organs, are one of the ways scientists understand ageing "What is extremely exciting is that food and lifestyle practices, including specific nutrients and food compounds known to selectively alter DNA methylation, are able to have such an impact on those DNA methylation patterns we know predict ageing and age-related disease," said Dr Fitzgerald.Participants followed a diet of fruits and vegetables, lean meat and fish with a high intake of nutrients such as vitamin A, C, D, curcumin and green tea. They exercised 30 minutes a day, five times a week, did stress reducing breathing exercises for 20 minutes twice a day and slept for at least seven hours every night.Leading epigeneticist and study co-author, Moshe Szyf, said: "This study provides the first insight into the possibility of using natural alterations to target epigenetic processes and improve our wellbeing and perhaps even longevity and lifespan."Health expert Vanessa Ascencao said a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet supported by supplements, regular exercise, stress management, relaxation, and restorative sleep are essential to living a longer and more youthful life.“I also suggest taking supplements like potent SA green tea extract Origine 8 , which is rich in antioxidants, Liposomal Vitamin C , with proven absorption, Bio-Curcumin , a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, Bio-Sulforaphane , a powerful compound derived from broccoli sprouts which helps protect against DNA damage and BetterYou DLux and Boost B12 vitamin oral sprays, proven to be more effective than pills.”