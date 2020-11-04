Nutrition Company news South Africa

Ins and outs of vitamin C and D in relation to immune-boosting

4 Nov 2020
Issued by: BIOPLUS® VIT-ALITY
Vitamin C and vitamin D play important roles in boosting the immune system.1 and 2 Think of your immune system like the military that protects your body against invaders such as viruses and bacteria from coming in, taking over, and trying to land claim to your body.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports the function of various immune cells and enhances their ability to protect against infection. It’s also necessary for cellular death, which helps keep your immune system healthy by clearing out old cells and replacing them with new ones. Supplementing with Vitamin C may reduce the duration and severity of upper respiratory tract infections, including the common cold.3

Vitamin D - nicknamed ‘the sunshine vitamin’ - is another vitamin essential for immune function and can affect bone health, cardiovascular health, immunity, autoimmune disease, Type 1 Diabetes and mental health. Studies have also shown an association of lower vitamin D levels with increased rates of respiratory tract infection, including influenza.4

You’re unique. Your vitamins should be, too.

Adcock Ingram has recently launched the Bioplus® Vit-ality range of vitamin and mineral supplement formulations to promote health and wellness. Bioplus® Vit-ality Vitamin C 1000 is available in effervescent tablet/fizzy format (pack sizes: 10s fizzies pack and 20s fizzies pack), and Bioplus® Vit-ality D3 Bone and Teeth Maintenance is available in capsule format (30s capsules). Products are laboratory tested, quality controlled, and do not contain sugar or tartrazine.

The Bioplus® Vit-ality range is available at selected Dis-Chem and Clicks stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit https://bioplus.co.za/ and join the conversation on Facebook.


BIOPLUS® VIT-ALITY
BIOPLUS® VIT-ALITY is a multi-vitamin and -mineral range providing a day-to-day solution for sustainable energy.
