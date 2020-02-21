New decade, new year, shapelier you!

Introducing the world's most effective probiotic for weight loss from ProVen Probiotics. This is the first ever probiotic to offer proven weight loss, alongside acknowledged health benefits, signifying a new and exciting era for probiotic supplements. Proven Probiotics ShapeLine is proven to be particularly beneficial for those over 45 years old looking to lose weight - women trying to shift the stubborn 'muffin top' and men looking to reduce their spare tyre. Impressive weight loss results are achieved by simply taking a probiotic capsule alone with a little to no changes to your diet or exercise.





In the largest clinical study of its kind on the effect of probiotics on weight loss, (referred to as the ShapeLine Study), participants of all ages saw a reduction in their weight, waist circumference and BMI after taking one ProVen Probiotics ShapeLine capsule every day, for six months. The results are even more impressive as participants were not placed on a calorie-controlled diet and made no changes to lifestyle or exercise regimes, indicating that all of the weight reduction benefits were as a result of the probiotic.





The first-ever probiotic to offer weight loss benefits alongside acknowledged value to health, ShapeLine is being talked about in scientific circles as the world’s 'most effective probiotic’.



The two ShapeLine studies show: Weight loss of between 1.5kg and 3.2kg



Reduction in waist circumference of 1-2cm



Reduction in BMI by 1-4% ShapeLine is particularly beneficial for those who want to lose weight over a longer period of time, in a healthy and sustained way, without having to make any changes to either dietary intake or exercise patterns. Alongside impressive weight management results, the ShapeLine study also found that taking one probiotic capsule every day has impressive wellness benefits, which include: A massive 40% reduction in upper respiratory tract infections (coughs and colds)



A 30% reduction in headaches



Improved overall wellness

Dr Nigel Plummer, Microbiologist and Founder of ProVen Probiotics, also commented: “I’m delighted to be able to bring to the market such an innovative and exciting product which consumers will benefit greatly from. ShapeLine embodies the next generation of probiotics, raising the bar for all probiotic brands around the world.”



The Lab4 bacteria used in the ProVen Probiotics range has the widest range of clinical benefits of any probiotic globally, showing a range of benefits from relief of IBS, to a reduction in allergy in babies, through to better performance in endurance athletes.



The ProVen ShapeLine Probiotic is available at Clicks retailers nationwide, RRP R420 incl. VAT for a pack of 30 capsules. Prices subject to change.



Also, available for purchase on ProVen Probiotics SA’s online store:



