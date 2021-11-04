Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Leap CommunicationsRenewal InstituteIntercareUniversity of the Free StateADCO CBDHeineken South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Medical Research Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Obese or not, losing weight may reverse diabetes for all - study

4 Nov 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
New research shows that losing weight may be effective in reversing type 2 diabetes in not only people with obesity, but those with a moderate body mass index (BMI) too.
Obese or not, losing weight may reverse diabetes for all - study

Around 420 million people are affected by diabetes globally, and in South Africa, about 4.5 million people have diabetes – the leading cause of death among women.

Most people develop type 2 diabetes due to obesity or inactivity, but about 10%of diabetics have a healthy BMI. Now, UK researchers have found that losing 10-15%weight in those with moderate BMI may reverse their type 2 diabetes too.

“…those who are of normal weight aren’t usually advised to lose weight before being given diabetes drugs and insulin,” said professor Roy Taylor from Newcastle University.

The theory is that each person has a “personal fat threshold,” which — if exceeded — may cause fat to be stored in harmful places in the body, leading to diabetes, even in slim people. Internal fat around the pancreas and liver may be a reason why people with a normal BMI develop the disease, noted Diabetes UK, the charity that funded the study.

“The results, while preliminary, demonstrate very clearly that diabetes is not caused by obesity but by [carrying too much weight] for your own body. It’s due to having too much fat in your liver and pancreas, whatever your BMI.”

International health expert Maria Ascencao says focusing on long term health, rather than losing weight, is most effective in fighting disease. In addition to a balanced lifestyle, she suggests choosing supplements like Bio-Berberine Complex and Origine 8 which both help balance blood sugar.

“Follow a nutritious diet, reduce intake of sugar or processed food, exercise regularly and practice mindfulness stress-relief strategies. Use high-quality supplements that help lower blood sugar levels and reduce unhealthy cravings, such as the potent plant compound Bio-Berberine Complex and a powerful and innovative South African green tea extract, Origine 8. Both have been shown to help reduce inflammation and regulate metabolism.”
NextOptions
Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
Read more: diabetes, obesity, Maria Ascencao

Related

Source: ©World Diabetes Day
#IfNotNowWhen: Confronting the diabetes tsunami26 Oct 2021
Source: ©Andriy Popov
Covid-19 diabetic patients risk similar to patients without diabetes14 Oct 2021
Source: ©Andriy Popov
Wound care clinic opens in SA22 Sep 2021
Women hardest hit by Covid, must protect themselves: health experts
Leap CommunicationsWomen hardest hit by Covid, must protect themselves: health experts30 Aug 2021
Source:
Healthcare in South Africa: how inequity is contributing to inefficiency7 Jul 2021
Healthcare worker, Boitsholo Mfolo, inside the digital x-ray truck at one of Africa Health Research Institute’s mobile screening camps in rural KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. Samora Chapman/ Africa Health Research Institute
Study shows a huge burden of undiagnosed disease in a rural South African district28 Jun 2021
Diabetes is a leading cause of death in the country. PixelCatchers via GettyImages
Our research shows gaps in South Africa's diabetes management programme11 May 2021
Children are eating too much poor nutrient quality food and too little of good nutrient quality food. Shutterstock
South Africa needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition9 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz