Borderless Access expands team by 10% to support newly formed healthcare business - BA Health

Borderless Access, the digital market research products and solutions company, today announced a range of technology and analytics-driven research capabilities to fulfil today's dynamic and multi-dimensional research demands from healthcare, life-sciences and diagnostic companies. The services, consolidated under the sub-brand BA Health
, is aimed towards assisting global healthcare brands in understanding the healthcare space better through actionable insights to improve people lives.
Speaking on the launch, Ruchika Gupta, CEO, Borderless Access said: “Healthcare, at its core, is about caring for people and improving lives. Over the last decade, the insights and research space within healthcare has gradually shifted towards digital methodologies. At Borderless Access, we strongly believe the future of healthcare research will be an amalgamation of new age digital tools, primary and secondary research and data analytics. The launch of BA Health unifies our full range of digital capabilities to cater to the healthcare industry and service our clients more efficiently.”
Furthermore, the Company has made 24 key new appointments in its healthcare research team as part of its plan to bolster its healthcare insights and analytics capabilities. In the coming 6 months, it plans to double the size of healthcare team in order to further strengthen its research and service capabilities.
BA Health brings together real-time intelligence, real-world solutions, digitized business intelligence and reporting, market access and health economics and outcomes research. It aims to help Pharma, Biotech, Life Sciences and Medical devices brands navigate through today’s complex and fast-evolving healthcare space while maximising return-on-insights and optimize research costs.
This launch coincides with the Company consolidating all its research techniques and digital tools, including the use of AI and ML algorithms, under BA Insightz
. This is aimed towards enabling consumer brands and businesses to take actionable insights by understanding the kaleidoscope of consumer’ behaviour, emotions, actions and their underlying patterns and trends.
Learn more about our new-age insight and analytics capabilities and our new-generation of audiences on our new website - www.borderlessaccess.com
- developed with a sharper UI and UX with easy navigation for our clients to learn about our various insight and analytics solutions and reach the right client-facing teams in respective regions with ease.About Borderless Access:
Borderless Access is an award-winning digital market research product and solutions company. It provides access to experiences and life moments of engaged consumers and niche audiences to a global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and End Enterprises in need of rich, intelligent, and actionable quant-qual insights through technology and consumer-analytics-driven new-age research solutions, BA Health
, BA Insightz
, SmartSightTM
, Panel Solutions
, and our proprietary 6 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 34 growing and developed economies of the world.