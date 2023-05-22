E.tv launches YouTube channel to get to know its stars

E.tv has launched a YouTube channel to allow viewers to get a chance to get to know some of its stars.

The channel will allow fans to ask their favourite actors questions they have always wanted to ask them.

The YouTube channel called Behind The Camera has already aired its first episode called Pillow Talk with Black Door.

The first show launched on the 16th of February. This show dived deep into “Is the sex on this show actually for real?”

This channel follows e.tv’s launch of Power-UP! a pop-up channel that ensures viewers never miss a show again – no matter how your load shedding schedule changes.

Power-UP! repeats all the e.tv hit prime-time shows like Durban Gen, House of Zwide and Scandal!,from Monday to Friday, running with two-hour loops.