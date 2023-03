The Institute of Marketing Management SA will be presenting a series of IMM Friday FlashTalks. These podcasts will be held the last Friday of each month, anchored by renowned journalist Govan Whittles, with insights from marketing enthusiast Tarisai Moffat. Each month they will host thought leaders, visionaries, and movers on marketing matters in Africa.

The topic this Friday, 31 March 2023 at 09:30, will be The Rise of Podcasts: The comeback kid in marketing’s rock ‘n roll band? Guest will be Jon Savage - director, content strategist, podcaster, musician and general all-round trouble maker. He is so passionate about what he does, he mostly cannot remember which of it is work and which of it is play.

You can register for this IMM Friday FlashTalk at the following link: https://imminstitute.co.za/imm-fridays-flashtalks/