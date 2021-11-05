in_Broadcasting conference now launching - catch the digital audio revolution in Africa

in_Broadcasting, a broadcast innovation business from the HaveYouHeard Group, is launching a series of online conferences that explore new mediums and innovative ways to reach the digital-first audience.
The first conference, in_Podcast, will offer an inside view into podcasting trends and production, the rise of branded digital radio and how to use both to unlock new audiences in South Africa and Africa.
Speakers who’ll be covering different aspects of the subject include Gareth Cliff from Cliff Central, podcaster Simmi Areff from Lesser Known Somebodies, MacG from Podcast and Chill with MacG, Chris Borain from United Stations and Jon Savage, founder and head of content and Platform from in_Broadcasting.
The two-hour livestream will also include recent, real-world campaign case studies that offer insight into the medium, production challenges and hacks, lessons in building communities and how to tune in to what the audience really cares about.
Directly after the conference, delegates can join the speakers on Clubhouse for a lively Q&A session.
“If you work in marketing, run a brand, want to find more meaningful and affordable ways to connect with audiences, or want to get the jump on the next trend in media and production, this conference is going to offer you a lot of value,” says Savage.
The in_Podcast conference will take place online on 25 November.
