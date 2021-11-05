Industries

    Africa


    in_Broadcasting conference now launching - catch the digital audio revolution in Africa

    5 Nov 2021
    Issued by: HaveYouHeard
    in_Broadcasting, a broadcast innovation business from the HaveYouHeard Group, is launching a series of online conferences that explore new mediums and innovative ways to reach the digital-first audience.
    The first conference, in_Podcast, will offer an inside view into podcasting trends and production, the rise of branded digital radio and how to use both to unlock new audiences in South Africa and Africa.

    Speakers who’ll be covering different aspects of the subject include Gareth Cliff from Cliff Central, podcaster Simmi Areff from Lesser Known Somebodies, MacG from Podcast and Chill with MacG, Chris Borain from United Stations and Jon Savage, founder and head of content and Platform from in_Broadcasting.

    The two-hour livestream will also include recent, real-world campaign case studies that offer insight into the medium, production challenges and hacks, lessons in building communities and how to tune in to what the audience really cares about.

    Directly after the conference, delegates can join the speakers on Clubhouse for a lively Q&A session.

    “If you work in marketing, run a brand, want to find more meaningful and affordable ways to connect with audiences, or want to get the jump on the next trend in media and production, this conference is going to offer you a lot of value,” says Savage.

    The in_Podcast conference will take place online on 25 November.

    For the full agenda and to book tickets visit www.inconference.live or Quicket.

    Learn more about in_Broadcasting at www.inbroadcasting.co.za.
    HaveYouHeard
    HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
