Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Online Media Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

News24 announces a new digital subscription service at R75/month

30 Jul 2020
Issued by: The SpaceStation
News24, South Africa's largest and most trusted news platform, has announced the launch of a new digital subscription service that will be available to readers from 8 August.
Breaking news will remain free-to-read.

A subscription will cost R75 per month and will give readers access to additional investigative and in-depth journalism, as well as a range of informed opinions, analysis and views on news, politics, sport, business and lifestyle. A subscription will further include access to the best of Media24's journalism from City Press, You, Drum and True Love magazines' digital editions.

"This is a historic moment for all of us at News24; something we've been dying to tell our more than 13 million unique users about since we started this journey to build a sustainable model for quality journalism almost two years ago," says News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

In addition to in-depth journalism, News24's subscription service will also introduce exciting new features, such as the ability to post comments, listen to articles, share subscriber-only articles with friends and choose from a bouquet of premium newsletters.

The move is in line with a growing international trend to charge for online news content as part of the industry’s evolution to a new, sustainable model.

"We have invested in journalism and grew our newsroom at a dark time for media companies and journalists. With the unfortunate decline of print publications, we need to ensure that we build a sustainable future for digital journalism to keep power to account and strengthen democracy," says Basson. "I invite you to join us on this exciting journey towards creating a sustainable environment for quality digital journalism to flourish."

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStationThe SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: News24, The Spacestation, paywall, Adriaan Basson

Related

BREAKING: Media24 considers closures, reduced frequencies and accelerates digital due to Covid-197 Jul 2020
The SpaceStationAdcock Ingram OTC in partnership with News24 announce winners in the Sponsors of Brave campaign6 Jul 2020
The SpaceStationNews24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds19 Jun 2020
New documentary tackling racial inequality to launch on Youth Day11 Jun 2020
Publisher sites news consumption soars as readers search for truth on coronavirus3 Apr 2020
The SpaceStationSouth Africans trust in news greater than ever amid worldwide #Covid-19 pandemic30 Mar 2020
The SpaceStationNews24 launches brand new mobile app18 Feb 2020
The SpaceStationNews24 launches The Sponsors of Brave in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC17 Feb 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz