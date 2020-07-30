News24 announces a new digital subscription service at R75/month

News24, South Africa's largest and most trusted news platform, has announced the launch of a new digital subscription service that will be available to readers from 8 August.

Breaking news will remain free-to-read.A subscription will cost R75 per month and will give readers access to additional investigative and in-depth journalism, as well as a range of informed opinions, analysis and views on news, politics, sport, business and lifestyle. A subscription will further include access to the best of Media24's journalism fromandmagazines' digital editions."This is a historic moment for all of us at News24; something we've been dying to tell our more than 13 million unique users about since we started this journey to build a sustainable model for quality journalism almost two years ago," says News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.In addition to in-depth journalism, News24's subscription service will also introduce exciting new features, such as the ability to post comments, listen to articles, share subscriber-only articles with friends and choose from a bouquet of premium newsletters.The move is in line with a growing international trend to charge for online news content as part of the industry’s evolution to a new, sustainable model."We have invested in journalism and grew our newsroom at a dark time for media companies and journalists. With the unfortunate decline of print publications, we need to ensure that we build a sustainable future for digital journalism to keep power to account and strengthen democracy," says Basson. "I invite you to join us on this exciting journey towards creating a sustainable environment for quality digital journalism to flourish."