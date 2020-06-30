The Matt Brown Show launches a 24/7 business support line

We’re living through unprecedented times. Unemployment is on the rise. Businesses are closing or retrenching staff. South Africa has been declared junk status, and a global recession looms.
It’s difficult for many business owners to see the light at the end of the tunnel or to spot the opportunities that often come hand-in-hand with a crisis.
“We forget how resilient South African businesses are,” says Matt Brown, host of the Matt Brown Show
, a podcast with over one million downloads, and author of the best-selling book, Your Inner Game: 12 Principles for High-Impact Entrepreneurs
.
“Business owners, leadership teams, and employees face insurmountable challenges on an almost daily basis and, for the most part, it makes us incredibly innovative and robust. The challenge for many business owners is that they are so busy pushing through all of these difficulties that they don’t always see the wood for the trees. It’s easy to get sucked down by the details and miss the bigger picture.” Tap into business insights and experience
Brown launched the Matt Brown Show
in 2015 because he wanted to share the successes and failures of top entrepreneurs with business owners who would benefit from the insights, experiences and lessons of the people he hosted on his show.
In 2019, his first business book, Your Inner Game
, became an Amazon best-seller. “I based Your Inner Game
on the lessons I had learnt building my own business and interviewing hundreds of experts and entrepreneurs. As a business community, we need to share our experiences. No business operates in a vacuum.”
This is a philosophy Brown has always followed. “I’ve always believed that before I make any key decision in my business, I need to bring other views into my perspective. I used to call three other people in my network and bounce my challenge or shiny new idea off them. Today, that network has increased dramatically because of the Matt Brown Show
, and we think it’s important that other business owners have access to the knowledge and experience we have accumulated.” The Matt Brown Show 24/7 business support line
The 24/7 business support line allows business owners to ask any question they are currently grappling with, and Matt and his team will address it on the show.
“Ultimately, we want to get other listeners involved as well,” says Brown. “I have the insights of hundreds of entrepreneurs to draw from, but great advice and perspectives can come from anyone. The goal is to help our listeners step away from the issue and look more clearly at the problem to find a solution. We believe that we all need this now more than ever.”
Listeners who send in their questions will also stand a chance to feature in Brown’s new book, which is a collection of business problems and solutions that business owners will be able to draw from as we navigate these unprecedented times.
“We’re addressing everything, from market opportunities to strategy, marketing and sales, operations, financial plans and leadership and staff issues,” says Brown. “If you’re struggling with it, we want to talk about it.”
To join the 24/7 business support line (powered by the Matt Brown Show
