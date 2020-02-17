Recruitment Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The equity myth and how to use BEE to achieve an exit

Issued by: Pula Capital Partners
Many small business owners start their business with the aim of one day selling out and using the proceeds as their major payday or pension.

Sadly, even for the 30% of the businesses that survive, most never manage to achieve an exit for the proper value and the owner ends up just shutting up shop or resigning themselves to continue working until they have to stop.

The reasons for this are many and varied, some of the most common reasons contributing to this are as follows:
  • The business never really grows to any size for an interested buyer
  • The owner fails to structure the business for a sale
  • The business is built around the founder without whom the business would soon collapse
  • Valuation expectations are often misaligned between buyer and seller

Very often a further difficult requirement by the purchaser is for the owner to stay for two to three years and to offer profit warranties – which often means the seller may as well have stayed and so a deal just keeps getting postponed ad infinitum.

One of the ways of avoiding the above issues is to take a planned long-term view to exit and to engage with a preferred strategic equity partner early in the process.

SA has some additional business challenges in that to be a successful medium-size player most businesses are now compelled to include black ownership in their structure.

Based on our own experience as Pula Capital, we believe that BEE can actually be a very positive vehicle for change, equity growth and exit. But it does require an understanding and commitment to the future.

How can your business practically benefit from a BEE equity partner?

A key requirement would be for this partner to be able to help you in putting a succession plan in place within their own organisational structure so that you can exit safely and sell off the balance of your enhanced equity value in the time frame you wish to exit. The ultimate being that your smaller slice of the much bigger pie more than pays for the deal.

In a nutshell, we would propose that you find a partner that can help you with two things:

1. Through your enhanced BEE ownership, you can protect and grow your revenue into new accounts and markets
2. Through leveraging their own sales force to help you by introducing you into their client base

PLEASE JOIN US AS WE EXPAND ON THESE TOPICS AND TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS IN OUR UPCOMING WEBINAR
Details: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 12pm-1pm
Cost: There is no cost to join this seminar
Presenter: Brian Rainier (Chartered Financial Analyst), CEO of Pula Capital Partners
Click to attend webinar.

You can find more information and contact details for us at http://www.pulapartners.co.za.



Part of the LRMG Group



Pula Capital Partners' press office

Pula Capital Partners Pula Capital Partners is a BEE private equity partner for companies seeking an empowerment investment.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

The equity myth and how to use BEE to achieve an exit

Issued by Pula Capital Partners

2020 Top Empowerment Judges announced

Issued by Topco Media

What is shaping culture? Pet parents

By Brett Rogers

#AfricanAdShowcase: Outsurance taps into emotion to make buying insurance worthwhile

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.