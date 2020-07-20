Digital Kungfu achieves 2.5 million online campaign engagements for technology clients

Buyers today have more power than they’ve ever had before. They are able to research brands, compare options and make decisions before your sales executive has even made first contact.
The challenge is that you need your brand to be one of those options that they’re researching. According to DemandGen’s 2017 B2B Buyer’s Survey Report
, B2B customers progress more than 70% of the way through the decision-making process before ever engaging a sales exec.
Which means that if you’re only focusing on what happens in that last stretch, you’ll miss the first 70% and you won’t have a sales-ready pipeline for your sales executives to work with.Cutting through the clutter
The Marketing Rule of 7 states that a B2B buyer needs to interact with a brand seven times before they take action. Traditionally, this included billboard advertising, TV and radio adverts and, of course, cold calling and sales meetings.
Today, most of that interaction is happening online. “In many ways, you’d think that technology has made selling easier – there are so many ways to reach buyers today,” says Matt Brown, CEO of Digital Kungfu, a storytelling production house that specialises in building sales ready pipelines for technology businesses.
“The reality is that most people see between 4,000 and 10,000 adverts per day, which means you have greater access to people’s attention through their laptops, computer screens and mobile devices, but you’re also competing for their attention at an unprecedented scale.
“Google’s advertising revenue in 2019 was $134bn. Facebook’s advertising revenue in the same year was $69bn. How do brands stand out in that clutter?”Enriching data reaches the right audiences
Digital Kungfu has created a proprietary system to solve this issue for technology brands, focusing on driving awareness and engagement.
“We understand the technology brands we work with, their value propositions and the challenges that their customers are facing,” says Brown. “Without the right messaging, we cannot build awareness or expect people to engage with the creative assets that we’re seeding into the market. We’re all exposed to thousands of ads per day, so if a message isn’t one hundred percent tailored to a real need or challenge we’re facing, we’ll just filter it out.
“Great messaging is meaningless unless people see it though, which is where our algorithms come in. We’re essentially a data company. Over the past 12 months, we have spent R1.5m on media alone for our clients. We’ve then used data and algorithms to ensure that the right people are seeing that media, which is how we’ve reached a cumulative 14.3 million technology decision-makers across Africa.”
This has secured 2.54 million individual campaign interactions (including likes, comments, shares, saves and clicks), which is an average of 208,000 individual engagements per month across all client campaigns.
