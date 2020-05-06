Digital Kungfu secures a R5.7m sales-ready pipeline for Liquid Telecom SA

As a new entrant into the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market, leading telecoms provider, Liquid Telecom SA, approached Digital Kungfu to drive an awareness and lead gen campaign.

SD-WAN, or Software-Defined Wide Area Network, simplifies connectivity between branch offices and remote locations. It’s a revolutionary way of routing traffic on networks, with many potential benefits for businesses, including more flexibility and control within an organisation, as well as reducing the costs of routers.Here’s the problem. Many mid-sized and large organisations aren’t aware of the benefits that SD-WAN can offer them, and for those who are, Liquid Telecom SA isn’t necessarily the first service provider that comes to mind.There are also still lingering concerns around the cloud and security amongst South African business leaders, and these need to be dispelled.It was for these reasons that Liquid Telecom SA approached Digital Kungfu to launch and manage a joint awareness and lead-generation campaign for its SD-WAN offering.“When a business migrates to the cloud, all of its data has to go up to the cloud or come down from the cloud. This presents two issues: speed and security. How quickly can you access your applications and data, and how secure is everything?” says Jo-Anne Botes, Marketing Executive at Liquid Telecom SA.“SD-WAN ensures the speed of on-premise with all the other benefits of the cloud – including enterprise-grade security. The challenge was that not all business leaders are aware of this, and Liquid Telecom SA has a number of competitors in the market – we needed to educate our target market, build brand awareness around our specific offering and differentiators, and generate sales-qualified leads that our sales team could close.”Enter Digital Kungfu and the Lightning Strike, a proprietary lead-generation campaign that uses data enrichment to ensure that an agreed-upon number of sales-qualified leads are delivered fast and effectively.Digital Kungfu’s process to help clients build sales-ready pipelines begins with a focused 60-minute story sprint that unpacks exactly who the campaign needs to reach, what challenges they are facing, and the messaging that will be most relevant to them.Based on these insights, a lead generation campaign is crafted. In this case, it was determined that the benefits of SD-WAN needed to be highlighted, while also addressing the security concerns that many South African businesses still feel with regards to the cloud.Liquid Telecom SA’s specific differentiators were also highlighted, including the power of their network. “When we were developing SD-WAN, we asked ourselves what our key strengths were, and what we could bring to the South African market as a result. The answer is our network,” says Botes.“This means that our SD-WAN solution is integrated into our core network. All other providers only connect to the overlay. They don’t touch the service provider’s core, and so they don’t have visibility or control over what’s happening on that core – there’s no view of what’s happening on their broadband line and no view of faults. Our solution is different, and we needed to share this with our target audience.”The campaign was launched with branded assets that were run on LinkedIn and Facebook, generating interest to download a whitepaper unpacking the key benefits of SD-WAN for growing organisations.Digital Kungfu’s lead generation team managed the campaign end-to-end, researching keywords and the target audience, and testing the campaign each step of the way to optimise results.Most importantly from a campaign optimisation perspective, budget was allocated on collateral that performed best and reached the right target audience.The Liquid Telecom SD-WAN campaign performed well above the initial target set. The campaign needed to achieve 20 Sales Qualified Leads. The creative assets created by Digital Kungfu’s production team generated 240 Market Qualified Leads. Digital Kungfu’s Lead Vetting team then disqualified 184 leads, delivering 56 Sales Qualified Leads, a 280% achievement of target.The result? Liquid Telecom SA received a projected SQL pipeline of R5.7 million based on average deal size, with projected revenues topping more than R400,000 based on industry-standard conversion rates.“Working with Digital Kungfu has helped us build our sales pipeline and deliver qualified leads to our sales team,” says Botes. “We’re operating in a very competitive market, and so speaking to customers who are already interested in our solutions ensures a higher win-rate for us. The speed, turnaround time and continuous optimisation of our campaigns ensures that we will continue to work with Digital Kungfu’s team in the future.”

Liquid Telecom Case Study - Lightning Strike for Broadband by Digital Kungfu from Digital Kungfu on Vimeo.