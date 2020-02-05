Digital Kungfu builds a R6.2m sales-ready pipeline for IBM Power9

High-end hardware solutions generally mean a complex sales environment. Digital Kungfu built a sales-ready pipeline for IBM Power9 based on creating the right messaging to access C-Suite decision-makers.

First Distribution, an IBM partner in South Africa for 25 years, approached Digital Kungfu to launch and manage a campaign to drive awareness around IBM Power9 and nurture C-Suite leads.IBM’s hardware division offers a complex and powerful range of solutions – on-premise servers that offer supercomputer performance to support enterprise growth.The challenge is that even though the success of an enterprise is based on reliable, on-premise processing power that supports AI and big data, customers still need to be educated around what IBM has to offer. The sales journey is long and complex, dealing exclusively with C-Suite leadership teams, and accessing these individuals while educating the market poses unique challenges.“We value our long-standing partnership with IBM and are always looking for innovative ways to positively grow the brand in South Africa,” says Bronwen Jacobs, marketing executive: First Distribution, Epsidon Technology Holdings. “It was important to us to share what’s available locally for enterprises that require the type of processing power that only IBM can offer.”Digital Kungfu’s Lightning Strike™, designed to deliver sales-ready pipelines for tech clients, begins with a focused 60-minute story sprint that unpacks exactly who the campaign needs to reach, what challenges they are facing and the messaging that will be most relevant to them.Based on these insights, a lead generation campaign is crafted. In this case, it was determined that in-action case studies highlighting how the Power9 performed across various industries to support enterprise growth would be the most powerful way to capture C-Suite attention.The campaign was launched on 20 November and ran for four weeks. It included social media posts and schedules, 23 performance assets, targeted media placements and white papers to educate the market, a video brand ad, an insight mining lead score survey and a landing page designed specifically to acquire lead data for the campaign.Digital Kungfu’s lead generation team managed the campaign end-to-end, researching keywords and the target audience and testing the campaign in real-time to optimise results.Budget was allocated on collateral that performed best and reached the right target audience. Finally, lead vetting ensured that only Sales Qualified Leads (SQLs) were handed over to IBM’s sales team.The IBM Power9 campaign performed well above the initial target set. Over the period of four weeks, 12 social media posts were scheduled generating 35,350 impressions in total – which drove traffic to the landing page. The set target for Sales Qualified Leads was 15 to 20 and saw the conversions peaking over by 40%. The result? At least 42 Market Qualified Leads from which 25 Sales Qualified Leads were generated – equating to an industry-beating conversion rate of 59.52%.“Accessing C-Suite decision-makers at enterprise and corporate level can be a real challenge. Digital Kungfu developed a targeted lead generation campaign with content that spoke directly to our audience,” says Jacobs. “This generated sales-qualified leads a sales-ready pipeline, which was exactly what we were looking for. Speaking to decision-makers who are already interested in your solution goes a long way towards closing significant deals.”