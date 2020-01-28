Digital Kungfu delivers R236m in sales-ready pipelines for clients in under 12 months

Over the past 12 months, Digital Kungfu has worked with some of the largest brands in technology, including Microsoft, SAP, Liquid Telecom, Micro Focus, First Distribution, and IBM to build a pipeline of sales qualified leads.
These lead generation campaigns have produced sales qualified leads in excess of R236 million. Based on a 20% industry standard deal closure rate, this amounts to a return on investment of 13:1, or 1,234%. Delivering leads that win sales
Sales is the lifeblood of every organisation, and yet marketing departments are all facing the same issues: They struggle to generate high-quality leads to pass on to their sales teams, they need to deliver results despite tighter budgets and they need to be able to demonstrate good ROIs on any campaigns they invest in. This means that every lead must be tracked and managed against spend.
“It’s impossible to reach sales targets with poor-quality leads,” says Matt Brown, CEO of Digital Kungfu. “Our mandate is to deliver a minimum of a 5:1 revenue return on campaign spend in sales qualified leads. This means that we need a process that speaks to the right audience and captures the data we need, as well as a lead vetting and data enrichment process that separates ‘tyre kickers’ from serious buyers. A lead is only as good as its ability to be converted into a deal for our clients.” High quality delivered on budget
Digital Kungfu’s process is based on the specific needs of technology businesses. “Our research shows us that 100% of our clients need a lead generation partner such as ourselves to deliver high quality leads,” says Brown. “83% of tech businesses need to be able to achieve their goals within available budget and value high-quality creative work, while two thirds value speed to market as well.
“These are the pillars that we’ve built Digital Kungfu’s lead generation solution on: the ability to tell our clients’ stories to the right people through the platforms they’re engaging on, capturing leads, vetting those leads, and delivering a sales-ready pipeline that can convert into closed deals.”
Digital Kungfu achieves this through Lightning Strike campaigns. Short, targeted campaigns that run for four weeks from start to finish.
The R236 million sales-ready pipeline generated over the past 12 months included both SME and enterprise customers, which meant Digital Kungfu’s content and production team needed to be on point with relevant messaging and responsive to the elements of each campaign that were and weren’t working.
“Our focus is on delivering top-quality leads, which means we need to monitor each campaign in an agile marketing fashion, tweaking aspects as we learn from the data to get the best results for our clients,” says Brown.
The methodology is paying off, for Digital Kungfu and its customers. A recent customer survey revealed that Digital Kungfu scored 8.7/10 in terms of the team’s ability to deliver against business outcomes, 9.2/10 for timeliness of delivery and 8.3/10 in terms of efficacy and return on investment (ROI).
“Digital Kungfu is willing to do things that are not the norm. They think differently about the problems we’re facing,” says Jo-Anne Botes, Head of Marketing SA, Liquid Telecom.Digital Kungfu
builds sales and marketing pipelines for technology businesses. To address the pace of the technology sector, Digital Kungfu combines storytelling, branded content and agile marketing to take new or existing products and services to market quickly and in the process, maximise market share and generate market qualified leads for our clients.
