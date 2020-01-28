Digital Kungfu builds a R14.7m sales qualified pipeline for Seidor Africa (SAP Platinum Partner)

As the largest and most successful SAP Business One partner in Africa, Seidor Africa, a member of the Seidor Group, works with enterprise-level businesses, engaging with C-Suite decision-makers. Seidor Africa
is founded on the value proposition that the successful implementation of effective processes and controls brings real and tangible benefits to business stakeholders by providing full visibility and driving efficiency, service, profitability and growth through innovative technology.
As the most successful and fastest-growing SAP Business One partner
in Africa, Seidor enjoys a reputation for on-time delivery of both complex and simple integrated business management solutions to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The challenge
Due to the nature of the stakeholders that Seidor Africa engages with, from CEOs to FDs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as the deep, organisation-wide impact that SAP Business One has on operational efficiencies, Seidor’s sales cycle is complex and lengthy. This makes it all the more critical to be connecting with businesses that are serious about their ICT infrastructures.
Specifically, Seidor Africa needed an edge to ensure its sales team was connecting with the right customers at the right time, instead of wasting time on organisations that weren’t actively in the market to buy.
Digital Kungfu’s State of ABM Report 2019 found that the biggest challenge in terms of lead generation for technology businesses is poor quality leads. 40% of respondents struggled with this challenge – in other words, leads that do not result in closed deals because they were not properly sales qualified to begin with. The solution: An Insight-Led Lead Generation Lightning Strike
Digital Kungfu’s Insight-Led Lead Generation Lightning Strike addressed all of these challenges.
The process ran as follows:
A 60-minute story sprint creating a customer centric narrative around Seidor Africa’s services formed the starting point. Once approved, Digital Kungfu’s creative Ninjas set to work on a whitepaper lead magnet, insight mining lead survey, branded photos and Google banners. A curated LinkedIn Lead Magnet and Google banner campaign saw this story taken to market on 23 October 2019.
Once leads started being generated, Digital Kungfu’s lead vetting service reviewed them against Seidor’s Sales Qualified Lead (SQL) criteria. A score is assigned to each lead who is then contacted and vetted further.
Qualified SQLs are automatically sent to the client via email in real time and for immediate action. Operationally, lead vetters positioned themselves as ‘marketing partners calling on behalf of Seidor Africa’.
Lead vetting saves considerable time as it ensures that clients do not spend time calling the many tire-kickers who complete online forms. It also enables continuous improvement and optimisation of campaigns as it closes the feedback loop between lead generation and conversion (from MQL to SQL). The results
Over the course of four weeks, 123 posts were scheduled across Google, Facebook and LinkedIn resulting in over 1,000 sessions and driving traffic to seven purpose-built landing pages. This, together with targeted sponsored posts across the same three platforms generated 141 market qualified leads, of which 38 converted into sales qualified leads, an industry-beating average of 27% and an over-delivery of the agreed-on scope of the campaign of 380%. This equates to a Sales Qualified Pipeline valued at an estimated R11.4 million and a staggering projected ROI of 1,140% (at an industry average SQL conversion rate of 20%). Customer quote
“The key to a successful lead-generation campaign is the content and messaging used. Digital Kungfu helped us create messaging that spoke directly to our key audience and the people we needed to reach. The team’s professionalism and quick turnaround time made working with them a breeze,” says Elaine Havenga, Group Marketing Manager, Seidor Africa. Digital Kungfu
builds sales and marketing pipelines for technology businesses. To address the pace of the technology sector, Digital Kungfu combines storytelling, branded content and agile marketing to take new or existing products and services to market quickly and in the process, maximise market share and generate market qualified leads for our clients.
