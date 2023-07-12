Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DemographicaDentsuBataeMediaEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalInvibes AdvertisingAFDADash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8IMC ConferenceBroad MediaMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The 4 human connections that influence B2B buying

12 Jul 2023
Issued by: Demographica
Demographica, in partnership with Labyrinth Behaviour Collective, has released a white paper on key insights taken from over eight years of human-centred research - namely four key types of human connection, in a four-part series, that influence buying in B2B.
The 4 human connections that influence B2B buying

Business Anthropology is the heart of what we do at Demographica. We use anthropology to make informed choices about the kinds of messages we send to our client’s customers, but we also use it because it encourages marketers to look at the whole value chain and understand the role of communication, marketing, and sales in enabling a particular kind of B2B customer experience,” says Warren Moss, CEO of Demographica.

B2B marketing is often thought of as purely rational decision-making, and we often forget the role of the environment, learnt behaviour, and personal experiences in shaping how people in businesses buy on behalf of their companies. Our white paper delves into this thinking in an attempt to help new and existing customers understand the role that an anthropological approach can play in helping them design better marketing and produce more creative, emotive B2B marketing.

The research will benefit companies, specifically CMOs, marketing managers, marketing directors, CSOs, or B2B sales people, as well as CEOs or heads/managers of B2B brands, by assisting them to understand the importance of human insights, including the four most powerful and foundational kinds of human connections that play a role in shaping B2B buying.

The four-part series includes:

  • Part 1: Shared experiences – How B2B marketers create shared experiences in B2B marketing and sales initiatives, onboarding the whole decision-making unit (DMU), not only homing in on the buyer.
  • Part 2: Mutual authenticity – What kinds of creative are ‘allowed’ in B2B? Learning to be honest, open, and vigorous in your pursuit and defence of what you stand for, enabling your customer to be the same.
  • Part 3: Holding space – How to show up along the value chain for people, journeying alongside B2B buyers as they navigate their online and offline lives.
  • Part 4: Reciprocity of spirit – Where to be positioned in the client experience to have the most impact, while creating new, meaningful value dimensions at every touch point.

“The insights are by no means exhaustive, but we wanted to lay a strong foundation for the B2B work that South Africa and world can produce through understanding the complex human landscape of B2B decision-making. By no means is B2B boring or less creative than B2C – it simply needs the right framing with a powerful insight that tells a relatable human story,” comments Claire Denham-Dyson, head of anthropology at Demographica and founder of Labyrinth Behaviour Collective.

'Part 1: Shared experiences' is available to download here. Parts 2, 3 and 4 of the series coming soon.

For more information, head to www.demographica.co.za | https://labatdemographica.co.za/.

NextOptions
Demographica
We help large B2B clients grow their revenue in Africa by transforming how they engage buyers, grow customers, and enable their marketing and sales teams.
Read more: Warren Moss, Demographica, B2B research, Claire Denham-Dyson



Related

Demographica's business anthropology unit announces partnership with UK-based Selbey Labs
DemographicaDemographica's business anthropology unit announces partnership with UK-based Selbey Labs16 Mar 2023
Gugu Shabalala appointed as head of strategy at Demographica
DemographicaGugu Shabalala appointed as head of strategy at Demographica9 Feb 2023
Halo attracts investment from Demographica to drive growth aspirations
DemographicaHalo attracts investment from Demographica to drive growth aspirations19 Jan 2023
Source: © SEJ High-quality thought leadership is more important for B2B marketers during an economic downturn
Thought leadership key for B2B in economic downturn8 Dec 2022
Demographica launches a standalone business anthropology company
DemographicaDemographica launches a standalone business anthropology company24 Nov 2022
Gareth Lessing appointed as Demographica's first executive creative director
DemographicaGareth Lessing appointed as Demographica's first executive creative director28 Jul 2022
Bringing the power of the collective to over a thousand delegates at Nedbank IMC 2022
IMC ConferenceBringing the power of the collective to over a thousand delegates at Nedbank IMC 20224 Jul 2022
#BizTrends2022: After messaging fragmentation comes messaging consolidation
#BizTrends2022: After messaging fragmentation comes messaging consolidation6 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz