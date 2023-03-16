Demographica's business anthropology unit announces partnership with UK-based Selbey Labs

Demographica's research unit, Labyrinth Behaviour Collective (Labs), is now an official member of the Selbey Labs faculty. The agency's experienced business anthropologists, Claire Denham-Dyson and Chiedza Gonyora, have partnered with Selbey Labs on business problems for clients who are looking for a human solution.

As Selbey Labs already houses a number of other agency partners, the Labs team brings an anthropological and ethnographic lens to the toolkit. In turn, Selbey Labs will work with Demographica and Labs to craft some unique new offerings for clients using a human-insight lens, enabling work that speaks to the customer at the heart of the communication.

“Selbey Labs has a real appreciation for and an understanding of human insights, which is why we are so excited about this partnership! Through working together and sharing our wide base of knowledge – our shared desire to make better decisions in business is what drives us. As genuine 'people nerds', we are thrilled to be working alongside our ilk with Gerry and the team,” says Claire Denham-Dyson, head of Anthropology at Demographica.

Selbey Labs is the foresight and innovation hub within Selbey Anderson, the fastest growing marketing services group in the UK, focused on helping its clients win the future.

“We are delighted to be welcoming both Claire and Chiedza to the rapidly growing Selbey Labs faculty. They bring unique and incredibly valuable skills, experience, and expertise to our team and our community. Over the coming months, we look forward to creating a compelling proposition for our clients leveraging business anthropology and bringing it together with our strategic foresight and advisory practice. Here’s to an exciting future!” says Gerry Hopkinson, CEO, Selbey Labs.

“We are proud of both Claire Denham-Dyson and Chiedza Gonyora's expertise and look forward to a bright future with Selbey Labs,” concludes Warren Moss, CEO of Demographica.

