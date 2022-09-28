Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMPrimedia BroadcastingMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaHook, Line & SinkerKAP Industrial HoldingsHaveYouHeardWunderman ThompsonIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Research Executive Johannesburg
  • Senior Research Executive Johannesburg
  • Service Line Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Research Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Bateleur wins Research and Development Acquisition international award

    28 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Bateleur Brand Planning
    Market research provider, Bateleur Brand Planning, has been recognised as the winner of the inaugural Research and Development Awards by Acquisition International, a leading B2B publication.
    Bateleur wins Research and Development Acquisition international award

    Acquisition International launched the Research and Development Awards to acknowledge the work that goes into an often-overlooked industry. Many of the extraordinary advancements the public is exposed to are due to the team's incredible efforts that worked tirelessly to bring a vision to reality.

    The awards committee expressed: "We've seen greater importance for this sector over the past 18–24 months with the global pandemic constantly evolving. Due to Covid-19, the significance of research and development in making a positive change to global markets has been emphasised. Utilising insights and information to determine how consumer needs and desires have changed, research and development help to bring consumer expectations into a reality."

    Marketing director of Bateleur Brand Planning, Kim-Lee de Vries, shared that these awards showcase the importance of innovation, creativity, and future thinking to the greater business landscape. She added: "Our team is pleased to be acknowledged as we value being considered amongst the best of the best. We offer bespoke solutions that solve the problem at hand and pride ourselves on using a range of traditional and futuristic research methodologies.

    Acquisition International has been running for nine years and has grown to a circulation of 108,000 readers in over 170 countries.

    NextOptions
    Bateleur Brand Planning
    Bateleur Brand Planning provides tailor-made strategic research solutions for clients to increase productivity, improve customer experience and gain a competitive advantage by increasing engagement with customers.
    Read more: Bateleur Brand Planning, Kim-Lee de Vries

    Related

    The state of research in Africa
    Bateleur Brand PlanningThe state of research in Africa23 May 2022
    The future of HR - The missing link?
    Bateleur Brand PlanningThe future of HR - The missing link?16 May 2022
    Bateleur restructures its shareholding
    Bateleur Brand PlanningBateleur restructures its shareholding20 Aug 2021
    Madiba values for an engaged South Africa
    Bateleur Brand PlanningMadiba values for an engaged South Africa29 Jul 2021
    Bateleur appoints Nadia van Dyk
    Bateleur Brand PlanningBateleur appoints Nadia van Dyk21 Jul 2021
    #YouthMatters: Kim-Lee de Vries, marketing director at Bateleur Brand Planning
    #YouthMatters: Kim-Lee de Vries, marketing director at Bateleur Brand Planning21 Jun 2021
    Structural racism and employee engagement
    Structural racism and employee engagement18 Aug 2020
    Advertising pretesting done right (Part 1)
    Bateleur Brand PlanningAdvertising pretesting done right (Part 1)16 Aug 2019

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz