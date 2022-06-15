10 key socioeconomic facts on sub-Saharan Africa

The rapidly growing and young population in sub-Saharan Africa continues to see the unlocking of its unmet potential, making the region an exciting opportunity for innovations, entrepreneurs and investors. Consumer market development is set to accelerate on the back of rising m-commerce and expanding access to finance, while intensifying bilateral trade is expected to increase regional integration. Sub-Saharan Africa has vast renewable energy reserves, which could enable decentralised energy network expansion solutions. Moreover, rising agricultural productivity, coupled with diminishing regional income disparities, should allow for sustained economic growth. The region will, however, continue to face several challenges, such as diminishing purchasing power amid rising inflationary pressures, inadequate access to electricity, and high dependency on commodities.