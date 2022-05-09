Industries

    Africa


    Has SA's middle class staged a remarkable comeback?

    9 May 2022
    Issued by: BrandMapp
    Join Daily Maverick and BrandMapp - SA's middle class: the truth at last!
    Has SA's middle class staged a remarkable comeback?
    Recent media headlines decrying ‘the decline’ of SA’s millionaire class, ‘the disappearance’ of our middle class and ‘the doom’ of the country’s property market are chilling, to say the least. At worst, these are rallying cries that make the well-educated that can afford it, and our rare talent, think seriously about immigration and overseas careers. Business owners captivated by these negative stories are more likely to curb planned growth, or even disinvest. But are these sensational stories telling the full story?

    Given the reality of Eskom power failures, state capture, et al, we can say with some certainty that the glass that is the South African economy is certainly not full. But it’s equally obvious that the glass is not completely empty either. So we are faced with a classic conundrum: is the glass half empty, or might it in fact be half full? And if so, in which half should we stake our claim?

    In the midst of Covid recovery, the mass media and commentators with specific interests (like emigration experts!) have a tendency to tip towards half-empty, but interestingly, the latest SA Treasury statistics tell a different story.

    It’s a vulnerable time – how we perceive the glass going forward is going to impact on the country’s long-term resilience. And on Wednesday 11 May 2022, Brandon de Kock, director of Storytelling for BrandMapp, South Africa’s largest independent annual study of the taxpayer base, will be talking to Daily Maverick’s Ray Mahlaka about the shape and size of our country’s middle class-and-up segment are discussing whether or not it has recovered above and beyond all expectations

    In addition to freely available public information, De Kock will be revealing insights into this all important segment of SA society resulting from the annual BrandMapp survey that surveys more than 33,000 South Africans living in households earning R10,000+ per month.

    If you want to find out what all this means to your business and life in South Africa, join the free Daily Maverick webinar featuring Ray Mahlaka and BrandMapp’s, Brandon de Kock on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 from 12pm to 1pm. Register here for the webinar: https://bit.ly/satreasurywebinar.

    BrandMapp
    BrandMapp is a unique South African dataset that uses a mega-sample of more than 30 000 respondents to profile the 12 million adults who live in mid to top-income households earning in excess of R10 000 per month. Now in its eighth year, the BrandMapp survey is a bespoke, independent survey that powers the WhyFive consumer insights consultancy.
    Read more: webinar, Daily Maverick, Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp

