'Brand Humanization' won the Gold at Esomar Research Effectiveness Awards 2021

Every year, this prestigious Research Effectiveness Award
recognises the market or social research studies that have contributed significantly to commercial success and society. The evolution of brand humanization
stems from Unilever's mission to make sustainable living a way of life across Africa. Using Borderless Access’ research expertise, enabled by our personalised bot-enabled research solution, Unilever evaluated and addressed the challenges that people in South Africa face due to poor hygiene conditions with purpose-driven activations and by introducing relevant product innovations. The study’s findings were later presented at the Esomar webinar and the Insights Festival. Sharing her thoughts on this win, Stacey Grant, Africa CMI director, Unilever said, "The insights generated by Borderless Access made me strongly reconsider what true purpose and sustainability means for our mainstream citizens in Africa. There is no shortage of opportunities to make a difference in Africa, but there is a shortage of resources to do so. Research like this helps us to identify genuine pain points for the people we serve and build empathy for what will make a real difference in their lives. This understanding is critical in helping us make investment choices."
Along with Gold Award, Borderless Access and Unilever, also won prize money of 3000 Euros which both companies have decided to donate it to LIV
– An organisation devoted to supporting orphans and vulnerable children in South Africa! Dushyant Gupta, EVP – Borderless Access, extended his wishes saying, "We are proud of our association with Unilever and to effectuate change at such a large scale. The solutions, such as, bot-enabled research, under our research vertical ‘BA Insightz’ are purposed to assist brands with natural consumer interactions that help in insight-driven decision making. We hope to continue supporting brands globally with real human insights to enrich people’s lives."About Borderless Access:
Borderless Access is an award-winning digital market research product and solutions company. It provides access to experiences and life moments of engaged consumers and niche audiences to a global clientele of MR firms, Ad agencies, consultancy firms, and end enterprises in need of rich, intelligent, and actionable quant-qual insights through technology and consumer-analytics-driven new-age research solutions, BA Health, BA Insightz, HealthSight®, SmartSight®, Panel Solutions, and our proprietary 7 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 39 growing and developed economies of the world. Know more: www.borderlessaccess.com