Youth Tribes: The Class of 2020

The Empaths

As customers, this tribe will not take kindly to businesses that flout ethical standards. As employees, they will look for compassionate leadership.

The Y-Suite

Organisations stand to benefit from considering the viewpoint of youth.

The Transvisibles

We will continue to see more transgender people entering the mainstream public realm. Inclusion based on gender will continue to be an important issue that businesses should take heed of.

The LBPs

(living back with parents)

It would be wise to consider the financial ramifications that this new living situation has on parents and the impact on the real estate sector.

Tik Tok Traders

These financially savvy young people are looking to their peers and on Tik-Tok for advice. There’s an opportunity for businesses to provide products and services targeted at this specific demographic among youth.

The Spiritual Seekers

The spirituality market is burgeoning. This represents an opportunity for businesses and brands to appeal to the spiritual side of this demographic.