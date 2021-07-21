Bateleur appoints Nadia van Dyk

Market research company, Bateleur Brand Planning, is pleased to announce its appointment of Nadia van Dyk as data assistant. Van Dyk joined this month, having previously worked in IT, marketing and branding, and HR/IR.

Nadia will focus on qualitative data collection projects, face-to-face/traditional research, graphic design, transcribing, briefing, and communicating with supervisors and interviewers, booking focus groups, and booking and/or moderating in-depth interviews.When considering the opportunity to join Bateleur, Nadia shared that the company culture appealed to her and the fact that most of the staff have worked there for decades. She added, “It’s evident how well they work as a team - even remotely, how open and honest the communication is and that they all care about each other. The team look at data and analytics in a creative and unique way.”Gordon Hooper, managing director of Bateleur, expressed, “Nadia has a broad range of skills and experience. She is also determined, open-minded and hardworking. We look forward to her being part of our team.”