Heartbeat of the nation: Unpacking the domestic perceptions annual findings

The heartbeat of a nation: South African behaviour and the evolution of national identity in turbulent times is an exploratory research project embarked on through Brand South Africa's annual national omnibus survey. With 2,500 respondents from the smallest rural to the biggest metro areas and fully representative of the South Africa population, it reveals that the year 2020 brought about many changes, both positive and negative.