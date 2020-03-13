Research Company news South Africa

TrendER new trends report 2020

Issued by: TrendER
TrendER Insights releases their first edition of trend report for the year 2020. The full-service communication agency touts itself as a leader in generating local market insight as they have trend analysts that constantly have their ears on the ground.

Mogorosi Mashilo, founder and director, says, "We are always in search of the human truth behind recent trends and that is what sets us apart. We believe that we are key players in localised consumer understanding and can bridge the gap between consumers and our clients."

Some of the trends that you can peruse through in the report are: understanding the tenacity and spirit of the Ama 2000 who are the new generation of youth in South Africa. The power of the gram and the new wave of amapiano. TrendER aims to provide meaningful and relevant communication to consumers through their trend reports, to keep clients updated about the local market.

The TrendER 2020 report is available for free download to anyone looking to understand the new wave of consumers in South Africa, visit www.trender.co.za for your free copy.

TrendER's press office

TrendER Ideas. Love. Insights - We are a 100% black-owned full service advertising agency founded in 2014, with a deep understanding of our local market.
Profile | News | Contact
Read more: Mogorosi Mashilo, Trender Insights

