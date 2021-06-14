Retail Services Company news South Africa

Aramex now does door-to-door delivery all across South Africa!

14 Jun 2021
Issued by: Aramex
Since Aramex's inception in 1992, we have grown to be one of South Africa's biggest logistics companies.

Our main mission is to make courier services more convenient for South Africans. In 2010, we made waves in the logistics world when we introduced Aramex Drop Box, our store-to-door courier service. This service allowed individuals, businesses, entrepreneurs, parents and friends to effortlessly send parcels and packages all over South Africa for under R100!

With our eyes wide open for opportunities to continue to make courier more convenient, we saw a need for an on-demand, real-time, door-to-door delivery service by a trusted and well-known logistics company.

We are proud to announce that we are meeting this need through the latest addition to our service offering: Click-Way.

Click-Way makes courier convenient for the everyday consumer. With Click-Way, you can send a parcel from your doorstep to the front door of the receiver, in three easy steps allowing individuals and businesses to save time and money so that you can focus on more important things.

Entirely online, you can do everything from the comfort of your couch – head to our website, enter your details and, as soon as the payment has been processed, a friendly Aramex courier will be ringing your doorbell to pick up the parcel.

On top of that, Click-Way also offers cost-effective, next-day delivery to main centres with optional insurance on items ranging in value from R500 – R10,000.

Click-Way also expands Aramex’s focus on supporting their ecommerce clients with seamless courier from the comfort of your home or office.

“We would like to build a bridge for startups to grow into mature e-commerce businesses. As the South African e-commerce industry grows, we grow with you. Aramex is constantly looking for new opportunities to support our clients and set trends in the modern digitally-driven world.” – Inneke van Niekerk, the product manager for Click-Way, on how Click-Way will facilitate growth for the Aramex family.

What are you waiting for?

Simply click, and we’ll deliver: www.clickwaycouriers.co.za

Aramex
Aramex, the disruptive leader in the global logistics and transportation industry.
Read more: Aramex, e-commerce, logistics

