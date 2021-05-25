The Shoprite Group raises funds to address the issue of stunting

The Shoprite Group has a fundraising drive in an effort to combat stunting - an issue which impacts 1,5m South African children, with three out of 10 children suffering from chronic malnutrition. There are 764 Shoprite, Checkers, and Checkers Hyper supermarkets countrywide joining the cause.

CSI manager, Lunga Schoeman, said, “Since its inception just over 18 months ago, this initiative has generated enough to provide 650,000 meals to more than 4,000 primary and secondary school children. We’ve created a sustainable source of funding to further support the Shoprite Group’s hunger relief efforts in communities across South Africa.”Brian Moore, director at Sizani, explained that the three-way partnership between Sizani Foods, the Lunchbox Fund and the Shoprite Group links commercial activity to a charity and gives the initiative longevity. “The partnership exists because of Shoprite, and it’s created a massive opportunity for people to be fed who wouldn’t have been fed before,” he said.Sue Wildish, managing director at the Lunchbox Fund, said, “One of the challenges when you run a non-profit organisation is getting sustainable funding - funding you know you can rely on, that will replenish itself year on year.”A percentage of the sale of each packet of Shoprite Ritebrand and Checkers Housebrand soup is going to the Lunchbox Fund. The packets of soup are among the lowest-priced meals available in its supermarkets and are often purchased by those who cannot afford more expensive food items. For this reason, the soup is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to increase its nutritional value.