PDC set to expand the AIDC and POS market in Africa

These solutions have emerged as indispensable tools in the rapidly evolving business landscape by facilitating efficient inventory management, enhancing customer experiences, and streamlining supply chain operations for businesses across various sectors.

Under the capable leadership of Frikkie Koegelenberg, PDC will use its expertise and resources to drive innovation and meet the evolving needs of businesses in Africa. His strategic vision and leadership will enable PDC to explore emerging technologies and trends in AIDC and POS solutions and bring cutting-edge products and services to the African market, further solidifying their position as a prominent industry player.

With a well-established network and distribution channels, PDC will leverage their existing infrastructure to penetrate new markets and reach customers across Africa.

“Our vision goes beyond mere business expansion by offering state-of-the-art technologies and expertise. We hope to contribute to the digital transformation of industries in Africa by fostering innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness,” said Koegelenberg.

“PDC can help create a sustainable ecosystem that promotes economic empowerment and development through our commitment to partnerships and job creation by investing in local talent and building strong relationships with African businesses,” he added.

About PDC

Printer Distribution Company (PDC), founded in 1999, is a leading provider of industrial, back and front office enterprise printing solutions for customers throughout Africa. They distribute leading brands of printing equipment including line, laser, thermal and dot matrix printers, as well as barcode scanners, mobile computer, software and consumables. With its head office in Centurion, Pretoria, and branches in Durban and Cape Town, PDC provides market coverage across Africa, with a product breadth that meets a diverse set of customer requirements. PDC supplies a network of channel partners, including sub-distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers and dealers. PCD was acquired by Bidvest on 1 April 2023 and is part of Bidvest Paperplus.

Contact us for more information or visit our website or call 010 492 7081.



