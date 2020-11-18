Technology Company news South Africa

Go big and stay home! Axiz launches extended Black Friday Dell specials

18 Nov 2020
Issued by: Axiz
Black Friday is upon us and with Axiz and Dell you can go big from the comfort of your home! To sweeten the deal, Morgan Gronn, the Dell consumer product manager at Axiz made this announcement:
This year, we are going bigger and better, and we are extending the savings throughout December by means of our Blue Monday Deals.

The new Axiz Blue Monday specials have been launched to give resellers an opportunity to access extra special deals and promotions every Monday throughout December.

Gronn continued: “We are really pushing to create great deals for the reseller this year. Watch this space for specials and promotions, we are driving better deals and more of them! The Black Friday discounts will be applied to client products including Dell Latitudes, Inspirons, XPS, Optiplex and Monitors and, on the enterprise side, we will have switches and servers, and Windows server licences.”

Expect major highlights and colossal savings throughout the promotion, including the Blue Monday Bonanza to be held on Monday, 21 December. On this day, Axiz and Dell will give consumer and commercial partners an opportunity to do some extra Dell Christmas shopping, and plan well in advance to maximum returns.

Gronn added: “Throughout Blue Monday month, loads of products will be discounted to extra low prices to give people an opportunity to add more to each purchase in the month of December.”

Join the early bird group on the Axiz and Dell Online Facebook page, where early bird previews will be posted in the week running up to Black Friday. Early bird sales and deals will open from midnight on Monday, 23 November and the official Black Friday sale will start at midnight on 27 November. With that said, remember to stay safe this Black Friday by going big and staying home with Axiz and Dell. For more information contact the Axiz Dell team at moc.zixa@tneilclled or moc.zixa@cmelled
Axiz, building ecosystems, transcending technology.

Axiz
Axizsa a leading IT infrastructure and software distributor that unites cutting-edge hardware software.
