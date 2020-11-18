Go big and stay home! Axiz launches extended Black Friday Dell specials

The new Axiz Blue Monday specials have been launched to give resellers an opportunity to access extra special deals and promotions every Monday throughout December.
Gronn continued: “We are really pushing to create great deals for the reseller this year. Watch this space for specials and promotions, we are driving better deals and more of them! The Black Friday discounts will be applied to client products including Dell Latitudes, Inspirons, XPS, Optiplex and Monitors and, on the enterprise side, we will have switches and servers, and Windows server licences.”
Expect major highlights and colossal savings throughout the promotion, including the Blue Monday Bonanza to be held on Monday, 21 December. On this day, Axiz and Dell will give consumer and commercial partners an opportunity to do some extra Dell Christmas shopping, and plan well in advance to maximum returns.
Gronn added: “Throughout Blue Monday month, loads of products will be discounted to extra low prices to give people an opportunity to add more to each purchase in the month of December.”
